Chiefs Digest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Locked On Chiefs

Chiefs, 49ers Intensity Practices on Thursday as Miami Weather Heats Up

Matt Derrick

MIAMI -- The Chiefs remain on target to enter Super Bowl LIV on Sunday with a healthy roster after a sharp practice on Thursday under the watchful eye of head coach Andy Reid.

“Guys got good work in and played fast,” Reid said. “It was a great day here. The team is doing good, and they have good energy.”

Players wore shells in the practice running more than two hours. The team emphasized goal line, short-yardage and nickel situations including a review of first and second down, according to pool reporter Dan Pompei. 

Reid said the squad would finish up with red-zone work on Friday followed by their mock game on Saturday.

Reid’s former quarterback with the Eagles, Donovan McNabb, addressed the team before practice. 

“He’s been there and done it,” Reid said. “He’s been in the league, played a long time. It was good hearing from him.”

There were no changes on the 49ers injury report on Thursday either. Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral), running back Tevin Coleman (shoulder) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) were limited in practice for the second straight day. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said all three players will play on Sunday.

Temperates in the Miami area were warmer on Thursday with temperates in the mid-to-upper 70s and much less cloud cover than on Wednesday. Shanahan compared the conditions to a training camp setting and said the club reminded players to stay hydrated.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a little warmer and humid for the game also,” he said.

Chiefs Injury Report

Did not practice: None

Limited participation: None

Full participation: DT Chris Jones (calf), TE Travis Kelce (knee), C Austin Reiter (wrist) and TE Deon Yelder (Achilles)

49ers Injury Report

Did not practice: None

Limited participation: LB Kwon Alexander (pectoral), RB Tevin Coleman (shoulder) and S Jaquiski Tartt

Full participation: All others

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sitting Out 2020 Potential Option for Sammy Watkins if Chiefs win Super Bowl

Chiefs could save up $14 million in cap space through renegotiated contract or cutting ties with Watkins in offseason

Matt Derrick

CBA Negotiations Will “Play a Part” in Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones Contract Talks

Chiefs GM Brett Veach Mahomes extension a priority but no timeframe in place yet

Matt Derrick

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell “Happy to Have” Patrick Mahomes in KC, Super Bowl

Mahomes said Kansas City fans make him want to spend his career with Chiefs

Matt Derrick

Chiefs DT Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce Full Go in Wednesday Super Bowl Practice

Chiefs entire 53-man roster practices in full as Super Bowl workouts intensify

Matt Derrick

Patrick Mahomes Extension Coming “Next 12 to 15 Months,” Chiefs' Clark Hunt Says

Chiefs may wait until after CBA negotiations conclude before inking Mahomes to new contract

Matt Derrick

by

Johnny Football

Sammy Watkins: Playing for Andy Reid “Best Decision I've Ever Made”

Watkins says Kansas City's 50-year wait for "a freaking Super Bowl" deserves to be rewarded

Matt Derrick

by

Johnny Football

Mike Florio Encourages 49ers to "Send a Message" when Patrick Mahomes Scrambles

49ers should hit Mahomes "even if it's close to the sideline" or sliding to the ground, Florio argues

Matt Derrick

by

Samsonia

Chris Jones Ranked Top Defensive Free Agent by Pro Football Focus

Matt Derrick

by

Dillon88

No Thursday Practice for Chiefs' Travis Kelce Due to Illness

DT Chris Jones says there is "1,000 percent" chance he will be ready to play a full role in next week's Super Bowl

Matt Derrick

by

Dillon88

The Super Bowl LIV over/under line started at 52 and is already on the rise with 92 percent of initial bettors wagering on a high-scoring game. That suggests bettors are not concerned Patrick Mahomes…

Matt Derrick

by

Dillon88