Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo Impressed By Versatility Of Rookie DB L'Jarius Sneed

Tucker D. Franklin

When the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft rolled around, the Kansas City Chiefs once again focused on defense by selecting Louisiana Tech defensive back L’Jarius Sneed.

Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said in a video conference call with reporters that Sneed showed promise at multiple positions in the defensive backfield in his four seasons with the Bulldogs.

“I was very impressed with his tape with regards to all of the things that he did,” Spagnuolo said about the incoming rookie. “He played corner and he’s a big corner, he played some nickel, he covered the slot receivers and they actually played him at safety. I thought he did really good at all of them.”

Spagnuolo said the versatility of Sneed was appealing to him. That particular resume sounds like DB Kendall Fuller's role with the Chiefs in the 2019 season, though Sneed may not end up following that same path.

The 6-foot, 192-pound defensive back started his college career at Louisiana Tech as a utility player and cornerback where he recorded 30 tackles, one interception and six pass breakups in 2017. His junior season he notched 59 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three picks — one returned for a touchdown — and eight pass breakups.

In his senior season, Sneed moved to a safety position where he put up similar numbers to his 2018 season at cornerback, earning second-team All-Conference USA recognition after intercepting three passes and collecting 73 tackles.

With Sneed’s abilities and Spagnuolo's penchant for versatility, what position does the Chiefs' DC want his new addition to play?

“We see him as a corner right now and we’ll see where that progresses to,” Spagnuolo said. “I think anybody that can come in with that kind of flexibility is a good thing.”

