SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Chiefs Offense Readies to 'Meet the Challenge' of Baltimore Ravens Defense

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn’t one to let off the gas pedal during practice.

From time to time, as tight end Travis Kelce told reporters on Saturday, Reid adds a little more to the table. Preparation to meet the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night is one of those scenarios.

"There’s not a week that goes by where Coach Reid isn’t going to get on you," Kelce said on Saturday. "That’s his job. Sometimes you just have to be like, ‘Take it, easy Rollercoaster Tycoon.’ You know what I mean? Really get him to calm down because what he’s trying to do is make sure that everybody is on top of their game, especially in a big game like this."

Come kickoff, Kelce and the Chiefs' offense will seek to establish a way to outpace the Ravens.

In the two meetings since Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson became the quarterback of both teams, the Chiefs have done just that. One score separated the Ravens from a victory in each.

This offseason, the Ravens added a few new pieces to the defense in defensive lineman Calais Campbell and rookie linebacker Patrick Queen. So far the newcomers have blended with returning veterans, including former Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters.

The Ravens lead the NFL in fewest points allowed (22) and most takeaways (five). They’re in the top five for yards allowed (610).

“They’re no joke," Kelce said. "They’ve been flying around playing great football and I feel like a lot of the teams that they play, they present a bully mentality that kind of intimidates some of the guys that they’re playing. You have to attack that. You’ve got to be able to meet that and stand up to what they’re presenting out there knowing that they’re not going to do too much that tricks you, in terms of coverage. They’re going to do a lot of good stuff. A lot of the great stuff they do is in blitzes and getting to the quarterback. That puts a lot of pressure on the skilled guys and the guys out wide to get open in space. That’s where we’re ready for the challenge."

In terms of previous meetings with the Ravens, the Chiefs succeeded with Mahomes, who has completed 62 of 90 passes for 751 yards, five touchdowns and one interception against Baltimore.

No Chiefs rusher finished with over 75 yards on the ground in either game, but a running back-by-committee approach with Darrel Williams and LeSean McCoy helped the Chiefs to 140 yards in 2019.

Kelce said the strategy to succeeding starts with finding a way to outpace the Ravens’ speed.

“You have to keep them on their heels, really,” Kelce said. “That’s the biggest thing for us, is to try and be the attacker. They play defense, which is a reactionary position. You know, if we stay with our foot on the gas pedal, we give ourselves a chance. Especially against a great defense, they fly around — these are strong, athletic physical guys that the Ravens have been able to put together as a defense over there. We’re just going to have to meet the challenge.”

With the help of this week’s preparation, Kelce believes it is possible.

"Great practices usually turn into great performances on Sunday or Monday in this matter," Kelce said. "That’s why we love Coach Reid, because he’s always on our tail, making sure that we’re doing the right things and trying to get better."

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Chiefs and Ravens are Evenly Matched Again in 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, two of the best teams in the NFL with Super Bowl aspirations and playoff implications on the line, will battle on the field in front of America on Monday Night Football.

Mark Van Sickle

News and Analysis: Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their injury designations for a handful of players as the team prepares to play the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. Here's what they all mean.

Joshua Brisco

Steve Spagnuolo Hasn't Slept Much While Preparing for the Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo hasn’t slept much while preparing to face the Baltimore Ravens. He's spent his time focused on finding potential ways to slow a versatile Ravens offense led by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Joe Andrews

Harrison Butker is Another Example of Brett Veach's Eye for Talent

From being a member of the Carolina Panthers' practice squad to becoming one of the NFL's best kickers, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is yet another example of how Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has found role players in unlikely places.

ConnerChristopherson

by

TuckerFranklin

Where do the Chiefs Rank After Two Weeks of Action?

Two weeks into the NFL season, let's take a look at where the Kansas City Chiefs fall in a few key rankings compared to their production in 2019.

Taylor Witt

Charvarius Ward Returns to Chiefs Practice

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward has returned to practice after missing Week 2 with a broken hand suffered in the team's season-opening game against the Houston Texans.

Joshua Brisco

by

TuckerFranklin

Has No Attendance at Games Affected the Players Performances This Season?

Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin and Jordan Foote dive into the question, "Does having no fans affect players’ performances?" on Friday's Roughing the Kicker podcast.

Tucker D. Franklin

Retirement of Royals Star Alex Gordon Leaves Impact on Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Royals star left fielder Alex Gordon announced his retirement on Thursday. Later in the day, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes paid tribute to Gordon's time in KC.

Joe Andrews

by

TuckerFranklin

Tyrod Taylor's Lung 'Accidentally Punctured' by Team Doctor Before Game Against Chiefs

Details have emerged regarding Tyrod Taylor's surprise-scratch before the Los Angeles Chargers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. His lung was reportedly "accidentally punctured" by a team doctor.

Joshua Brisco

by

TuckerFranklin

The Chiefs Will Always Unbury Themselves

The Kansas City Chiefs have always been great at burying themselves. Now they're finally great at digging themselves back out.

jacobharris

by

TuckerFranklin