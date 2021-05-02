Chiefs Second-Round Pick Nick Bolton Is Ready To Compete At the Next Level

As the dust is just starting to settle on the 2021 NFL Draft, Kansas City Chiefs second-round pick Nick Bolton is ready to get to Kansas City and make an impact.

While some are worried about the immediate role Bolton will play in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's scheme, Bolton said he can make an impact in his first season by playing smart and physical, two things he does well.

"Just being smart and instinctual," Bolton said. That’s kind of how I play, so I feel like bringing that to an NFL team will put myself in a position to play. I would love the opportunity to, so just kind of being in touch with playing smart, playing fast, physical, tough. All the characteristics needed to be a great NFL linebacker, I feel like I have those characteristics, so I’m just ready to go out there and have a chance to compete."

Bolton brings his physicality and his high football IQ to a linebacker room led by Anthony Hitches, Ben Niemann and 2020 second-round pick Willie Gay Jr. This offseason, the Chiefs lost Damien Wilson in free agency, who played 1,237 snaps in his two seasons in Kansas City.

As a new addition to the team, Bolton said what sets him apart from the others is his competitive nature and he plans on showing that when he gets on the practice field.

"I feel like you see it on film, but I’m just the ultimate competitor," Bolton said. "I want to compete. I want to get myself in position to make plays for a football team. I’ve had the ability to, so just being the ultimate competitor. I want to win. I want to be part of a legacy and make my mark in the NFL, so I feel like I conveyed that message to them."