Kansas City Chiefs home
GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Chiefs Second-Round Pick Nick Bolton Is Ready To Compete At the Next Level

Kansas City Chiefs second-round pick Nick Bolton is ready to make an immediate impact in his first season.
Author:
Publish date:

As the dust is just starting to settle on the 2021 NFL Draft, Kansas City Chiefs second-round pick Nick Bolton is ready to get to Kansas City and make an impact.

While some are worried about the immediate role Bolton will play in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's scheme, Bolton said he can make an impact in his first season by playing smart and physical, two things he does well.

"Just being smart and instinctual," Bolton said. That’s kind of how I play, so I feel like bringing that to an NFL team will put myself in a position to play. I would love the opportunity to, so just kind of being in touch with playing smart, playing fast, physical, tough. All the characteristics needed to be a great NFL linebacker, I feel like I have those characteristics, so I’m just ready to go out there and have a chance to compete."

Bolton brings his physicality and his high football IQ to a linebacker room led by Anthony Hitches, Ben Niemann and 2020 second-round pick Willie Gay Jr. This offseason, the Chiefs lost Damien Wilson in free agency, who played 1,237 snaps in his two seasons in Kansas City.

As a new addition to the team, Bolton said what sets him apart from the others is his competitive nature and he plans on showing that when he gets on the practice field.

"I feel like you see it on film, but I’m just the ultimate competitor," Bolton said. "I want to compete. I want to get myself in position to make plays for a football team. I’ve had the ability to, so just being the ultimate competitor. I want to win. I want to be part of a legacy and make my mark in the NFL, so I feel like I conveyed that message to them."

Read More: Instant-Reaction: Chiefs Select Linebacker Nick Bolton At No. 58 Overall in the 2021 NFL Draft

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Nick Bolton (32) gets ready to defend against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Chiefs Second-Round Pick Nick Bolton Is Ready To Compete At the Next Level

Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith (73) during the Vol Walk held before a football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Kns Uabvut1102 Bp Jpg
Draft

Instant-Reaction: Chiefs Select IOL Trey Smith At No. 226 Overall in the 2021 NFL Draft

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners center Creed Humphrey (56) prepares to hike the ball during the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

2021 NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs Recap and UDFA Tracker

Sep 21, 2019; Gainesville, FL, USA;Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Trey Smith (73) blocks during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chiefs Select IOL Trey Smith At No. 226 Overall in the 2021 NFL Draft

Jan 30, 2021; Mobile, AL, USA; American wide receiver Cornell Powell of Clemson (14) gets loose in the second half of the 2021 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Instant-Reaction: Chiefs Select Wide Receiver Cornell Powell At No. 181 Overall in the 2021 NFL Draft

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Cornell Powell (17) runs the ball past Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks (7) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chiefs Select Wide Receiver Cornell Powell At No. 181 Overall in the 2021 NFL Draft

Oct 27, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Noah Gray (87) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Elias Reynolds (44) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Instant-Reaction: Chiefs Trade Up to Select Tight End Noah Gray At No. 162 Overall in the 2021 NFL Draft

Oct 3, 2020; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Noah Gray (87) makes a catch during warm ups before playing against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chiefs Trade Up to Select Tight End Noah Gray At No. 162 Overall in the 2021 NFL Draft