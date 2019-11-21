Chiefs
Report: Chiefs Sign DE Demone Harris, Waive DT Joey Ivie

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs bolstered an injury-depleted defensive end unit on Thursday with the signing of Demone Harris off the practice squad of the Baltimore Ravens, according to the NFL Network.

Harris, a 6-foot-4, 272-pound defensive end, signed with Tampa Bay in 2018 as an undrafted free agent from Buffalo. He saw limited action in three games with the Buccaneers the past two seasons, and the club waived him on Oct. 15. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad a week later following an injury to linebacker Pernell McPhee.

Harris played 35 games in his final three seasons at Buffalo, tallying 7.5 sacks and 106 total tackles, including 16 for a loss. He earned second-team All-Mid-American conference honors his senior season along with a nomination for the Bullsworth Trophy award to the most outstanding college player who began their career as a walk-on.

He demonstrated intriguing talent and big-play abilities during the past two preseasons with Tampa Bay. Harris collected 11 total tackles with a sack during this year's preseason, and he broke up two passes in limited preseason play as a rookie.

His addition adds depth to a defensive line position pestered by injuries. Emmanuel Ogbah suffered a season-ending pectoral tear against Tennessee in Week 10, leaving Frank Clark and Tanoh Kpassagnon as the club's only healthy defensive ends. The Chiefs pressed tackle Chris Jones in to the edge role in recent games to help balance the work load. 

The Chiefs waived defensive tackle Joey Ivie to clear space for Harris, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Ivie will likely return to the club's practice squad if he clears waivers. The club has an open practice squad spot after promoting wide receiver Gehrig Dieter to the active roster on Monday.

