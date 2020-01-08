Chiefs Digest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Locked On Chiefs

Chiefs Sign RB Mike Weber to Practice Squad

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs added another running back to their practice squad on Wednesday, signing former Ohio State back Mike Weber.

The rookie fills the practice squad spot vacated when the Chiefs promoted offensive lineman Ryan Hunter to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. Hunter replaced safety Juan Thornhill, who went to injured reserved and is out for the season.

Dallas selected Weber in the seventh round of the 20 19 NFL draft with the No. 218 overall pick. Weber left Ohio State after his redshirt junior season, rushing for 2,676 yards and 24 touchdowns in 38 games, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He also caught 54 passes for 297 yards. 

Weber earned the Big Ten freshman of the Year Award in 2016, taking over the starting position in the backfield after Ezekiel Elliott departed for the NFL. Weber averaged 6 yards per carry while picking up 1,096 yards on the ground in helping Ohio State earn a berth in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

His biggest college game came in the 2018 season opener against Oregon State, when he rushed for a career-high 186 yards and three touchdowns in a 77-31 Buckeyes victory. 

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound back saw action in four preseason games with the Cowboys, rushing for 54 yards on 22 carries while catching five passes for 28 yards. The club waived Weber during the cutdown to the 53-man roster following the preseason, and signed with the practice squad. He remained on the Cowboys practice squad until his contracted expired on Monday. 

Weber is one of two running backs on the team's practice squad, along with third-year running back Elijah McGuire.

The Chiefs also signed defensive end Anthony Lanier to a reserve future contract. the 6-foot-6, 285-pound Lanier entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016 from Alabama A&M. He spent time with both Washington and the Los Angeles Chargers during the past four seasons. 

Lanier has played in 15 games with two starts. Most of that playing time came in 2017 with Washington, when Lanier played in 11 games collecting 14 total tackles, including five sacks, while breaking up six passes. 

By signing a reserve future contract, Lanier doesn't count against the current roster limits and cannot play or practice with the team. He will be counted on the team's 90-man offseason roster once the season concludes.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Healthy, Rested Chiefs Return to Prep for Houston in Divisional Playoff Matchup

Matt Derrick

Coach Andy Reid expects everyone to practice this week as the Chiefs get ready to host the Texans with a bid in the AFC title game on the line

TE Travis Kelce Limited in Practice as Chiefs Prep for Playoffs vs. Texans

Matt Derrick

Travis Kelce listed as limited in practice with a knee issue, but otherwise head coach Andy Reid's club gets a clean bill of health with playoff prep under way

Andy Reid Believes Overtime Rules Will Get Another Look in Offseason

Matt Derrick

After the Vikings eliminated the Saints without Drew Brees possessing the ball in overtime, Andy Reid thinks KC's overtime proposal will get second look

Chiefs Juan Thornhill on Injured Reserve, OL Ryan Hunter Signed from Practice Squad

Matt Derrick

Hunter signed as a rookie free agent with the Chiefs in 2018 and played three games with the club earlier this season

Ron Parker Announces Retirement, Thanks Chiefs for "Believing in Me"

Matt Derrick

Parker spent six seasons for the Chiefs, playing a key role in the Kansas City secondary alongside Eric Berry for three division championship teams

Chiefs, Texans Rematch Set for Division Round at Arrowhead

Matt Derrick

The Texans escaped Arrowhead Stadium 31-24 in Week 6, but the Chiefs own the recent advantage in the rivalry between the two clubs

Tyrann Mathieu Leads Four Chiefs Among AP All-Pro Team Selections

Matt Derrick

Mathieu earned spots on both the first- and second-team defenses while Travis Kelce, Mitchell Schwartz and Mecole Hardman also earned second-team honors

Tyrann Mathieu Captures AFC Defensive Player of the Month for December

Matt Derrick

Chiefs finished December undefeated while allowing just 10.4 points per game on defense led by Mathieu

Chiefs Start Divisional Playoff Prep in Earnest Thursday

Matt Derrick

Chiefs will practice Thursday and Friday followed by an off day for Saturday's Wild Card games, but preparations heat up once Chiefs know their Divisional Round opponent

Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy Interviewing for Giants, Panthers Head Coaching Jobs

Matt Derrick

Bieniemy expects to be a hot commodity on the head coach interview circuit with Chiefs in playoffs for fourth-straight season and No. 2 seed in the AFC