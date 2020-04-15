Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

New Chiefs TE Ricky Seals-Jones prepared for high-octane KC offense

Tucker Franklin

As the offseason marches on, the Kansas City Chiefs made another move in free agency to bolster the depth of their offense. 

With the departure of backup tight end Blake Bell to the Dallas Cowboys on March 25, the Chiefs were in search of a viable option behind Travis Kelce.

On April 3, it was reported that the Chiefs signed former Cardinals and Browns tight end Ricky Seals-Jones to a one-year deal. In his introductory conference call on April 13, Seals-Jones said it was hard to turn down the Chiefs after seeing what the Super Bowl champions accomplished last year.

“This past season watching the Chiefs play some games, it was incredible to watch,” Seals-Jones said. “Once the Chiefs reached out to my agent and they wanted to bring me in it was kind of like a no-brainer. I talked with the coaches, the GM and sat down with my family and made that decision to become a Chief.”

Seals-Jones went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft and was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent. The former Texas A&M Aggie was a wide receiver in college, but transitioned to tight end with the Cardinals.

In his three seasons in the league, Seals-Jones has hauled in 60 passes for 773 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2019, he caught 14 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns. With the departure of Bell, Seals-Jones and veteran Deon Yelder will likely compete for the lion’s share of reps as the Chiefs’ second tight end.

This offseason has been unusual, to say the least. With the outbreak of COVID-19, players and teams can’t meet face-to-face, so the importance of trusted opinions about the club is especially paramount. Seals-Jones talked with former Chiefs tight end and 2019 Browns teammate Demetrius Harris about the organization before making his decision.

“I felt like Kansas City was honest,” Seals-Jones said. “Also, talking with Demetrius, all of the things that he had said previously, they had said now in the present. It was like what they said and what he said were not two different things.”

Harris played for Kansas City for five seasons before joining the Browns last year. (Harris is now a Chicago Bear.)

“You got a player who left and still shows respect for that organization and loves that organization,” Seals-Jones continued. “So, that gives you a little bit of confidence when you’re going in and talking to another team. And they love Demetrius, so it was perfect and that kind of helped. Then the offense and how they use their 12 personnel, it kind of all fit in perfect for me.”

With the departure of Bell, the Chiefs also lose a significant special teams contributor. Bell played 50% of the Chiefs special teams snaps in 2019. If Seals-Jones is able to win the second-string role out of camp, he said he understands the special team duties that come with it.

“I’m willing to do whatever to help the team win,” Seals-Jones said. “I played special teams in Arizona and in Cleveland. Special teams is not something that I don’t want to do. If they need me to do it, I’ll do it. I’m cool with special teams. It does not bother me, not one bit.”

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State CB Damon Arnette would be a low-risk pick for the Kansas City Chiefs

While he isn't even the most high-profile cornerback from his own team, Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette could become an immediate contributor for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jordan Foote

What matters more: defensive backs or pass-rushers?

After the 2018 season, the Kansas City Chiefs shook up their pass rush and their secondary. How did it pan out, and which unit deserves the focus going forward?

Sam Hays

Latest SI.com mock draft brings star power to the AFC West

Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas has released her latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft, and it brings positional value to the Kansas City Chiefs and star power to the AFC West.

Joshua Brisco

How the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win slowed the spread of Coronavirus

Dr. Niraj Sehgal, a professor of medicine at UCSF, noted that the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win may have helped slow the spread of Coronavirus in America.

Tucker Franklin

by

Footballfan55

High-risk, high-reward CB Noah Igbinoghene could fit with the Kansas City Chiefs

Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene will likely need some time to develop in the NFL, but if the Kansas City Chiefs give him that time, he could become a force in the Chiefs' defense.

Jordan Foote

The Kansas City Chiefs' uniforms will never need an update

While teams across the NFL are either shunning or embracing Nike-made uniform updates, the Kansas City Chiefs will never need to have that conversation.

jacobharris

How likely second-round cornerback prospect Cameron Dantzler fits with the Kansas City Chiefs

Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler is another name to know in a super-deep cornerback class in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs could get Dantzler on day two and still fill a need in the defensive backfield.

Jordan Foote

The Chiefs' offseason strategy is clear, but has anyone else ever pulled it off?

As the Kansas City Chiefs have shown their hand this offseason, it's clear that they're planning to defend their title with an almost unprecedented strategy.

Taylor Witt

It's no surprise, but Virginia CB Bryce Hall makes perfect sense for the Kansas City Chiefs

Sure things are rarities in the NFL Draft, but one much-discussed Kansas City Chiefs draft crush, Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall, really does make perfect sense for the Chiefs.

Jordan Foote

by

Footballfan55

How Kansas City Chiefs players spent their Easter holiday

The Easter holiday is once again upon us and, even under a stay-at-home order, Kansas City Chiefs players are tweeting about what they are doing to celebrate.

Tucker Franklin