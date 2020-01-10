Chiefs Digest
Chiefs DT Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce Questionable vs. Texans

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs appeared healthy following a week of rest heading into Sunday's Divisional Round playoff game against the Houston Texans, but a pair of injuries to defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce have put their statuses in question.

Jones did not practice on Friday after tweaking his calf during practice on Thursday, head coach Andy Reid said. Kelce was limited in practice the past three days with a knee injury. 

“It's more of a bruise than anything there,” Reid said. “That's what it is.”

Both players are listed as questionable for Sunday's game. The team also ruled out cornerback Morris Claiborne, who did not practice this week for personal reasons.

Jones went down during a two-on-two basketball game in the locker room during the open media session on Wednesday, according to a witness of the event. The club listed Jones a full participant in practice later that day. 

Reid said Jones tweaked his calf on Thursday, but responded curtly when asked a follow-up question on if the injury occurred during practice.

“He didn't practice today,” Reid said. “For the injury thing, you got what you need. Do you need to know the play and the situation? Come on. He tweaked it, so he didn't practice today. We'll see how he does.”

The injury list for the Texans for Sunday's game is extensive with seven players listed as questionable, including wide receiver Will Fuller (groin). DE J.J Watt (shoulder) practiced in full on Friday and carries no game status designation, meaning he expects to play.

Chiefs injury report

OUT: CB Morris Claiborne
DOUBTFUL: None
QUESTIONABLE: DT Chris Jones (calf) and TE Travis Kelce (knee)

Did not participate: DT Chris Jones (calf) and CB Morris Claiborne (not injury related/shoulder)

Limited participation: TE Travis Kelce (knee)

Full participation: C Austin Reiter (wrist), LG Andrew Wylie (ankle) and DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (neck)

Texans injury report

OUT: None

DOUBTFUL: None

QUESTIONABLE: S Jahleel Addae, TE Jordan Akins, CB Keon Crossen, WR Will Fuller, CB Johnathan Joseph, WR Kenny Stills and TE Darren Fells

Did not participate: None

Limited participation: WR Will Fuller (groin), WR Kenny Stills (knee), TE Darren Fells (hip) S Jahleel Addae (knee), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), TE Jordan Akins (hamstring) and CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), 

Full participation: DE J.J. Watt (shoulder), RT Chris Clark (concussion), OLB Jacob Martin (illness) and S A.J. Moore Jr. (hip)

