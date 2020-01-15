No Practice for Chris Jones Wednesday as Chiefs Prep for Titans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones did not practice Wednesday as the Chiefs began preparations to host Tennessee in the AFC Championship game, but head coach Andy Reid didn't rule out Jones playing Sunday.

“He's getting better,” Reid said Wednesday. “We'll just see. We'll see how he does here.”

Jones suffered a calf injury during practice last Thursday that kept him on the sidelines during Friday's workout. He worked on the field prior to the Divisional playoff game against Houston, but Reid said Jones couldn't get any push off from the injured right leg. The team isn't taking any chances with their star defensive tackle's health this time of year. Jones was on the sideline as an observer during the portion of practice open to the media.

“He's a tough kid, so the pain thing, it's however he can play to best of his ability,” Reid said. “That's what we look at.”

Tight end Travis Kelce was on the field starting Wednesday's practice, which didn't include helmets or pads for the players. Kelce suffered a bruised knee during practice last week, and then briefly exited Sunday's game with a hamstring issue.



“He feels better this week than he did last week,” Reid said. “That's a good thing. We'll see. We'll give him the stuff he needs done and get that work in.”

Quarterback Matt Moore and running back LeSean McCoy did not practice Wednesday due to illness. Cornerback Morris Claiborne returned to practice after missing practice last week due to personal reasons.