Don't Worry About the Kansas City Chiefs, They'll Be Just Fine

Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-32. Yes, it was ugly. The defense was floundering, the offense hit a brick wall in the second half and the Raiders, allegedly, attempted to take a victory lap around Arrowhead in their team bus before departing for the airport.

All this to say, it’s just one game. Take a deep breath. Relax.

Exhale. The Kansas City Chiefs will get back after it on MAF (Monday Afternoon Football) against the Buffalo Bills. Both teams are coming off their first losses of the season and each team will look to get back on track.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been very good to start the season. He is second in the league in two major quarterback categories: passing yards and passing touchdowns. Many experts anticipated Allen could take a jump in his third year but others were skeptical. So far, he is proving his doubters wrong.

The Bills adding a number one wide receiver in Stefon Diggs this offseason certainly has helped. Diggs is second in the NFL in receiving yards through the first five weeks of play. In the Bills' loss this past Tuesday to the Tennessee Titans, the Bills were missing John Brown (their number two wide receiver) and Allen had his worst game of the season. Rookie running back Zack Moss has not played since week two due to a lingering toe injury. Devin Singletary has been the lead back in his absence.

The Bills' defense has been dealing with a few injuries as well. Linebacker Matt Milano missed Week 5, and cornerback Tre’davius White has a lingering back issue, but both are trying to play through it this week. The Bills will need all hands on deck against the Kansas City Chiefs and their high-flying offense.

Chiefs fans needed some positive news this week and should be excited about the signing of running back Le'Veon Bell. It is Bell's patience behind the offensive line, pass-catching ability, size, and pass-protection skills that will give this team a different type of weapon on an offense that already has a ridiculous amount of talent. Unfortunately, Bell won’t be active for this week’s game against the Bills because of a five-day COVID waiting period. However, he should be able to get acclimated with Andy Reid’s playbook while waiting for his chance to get on the field with his new teammates.

Sammy Watkins is dealing with a hamstring injury so the Chiefs offense will roll with Patrick Mahomes, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, and Byron Pringle as the main offensive weapons in Buffalo. The offensive line has something to prove but there is reason to believe they will rise to the occasion during the Monday matinee. Next man up.

For those worried about the defensive performance, it is what it is. They had a bad game. It happens. Defensive end Frank Clark and defensive tackle Chris Jones will get after Josh Allen and make him uncomfortable in the pocket. Cornerback Charvarius Ward will bounce back and make a key play for the team when they need him. Willie Gay Jr.’s role will continue to expand. Tyran Matthieu and Juan Thornhill will buckle down the back half of the secondary.

Now the Chiefs feel like they have doubters, and that's not a good thing for the rest of the NFL.

The Chiefs are still the same Super Bowl Champion team who just recently dominated the Baltimore Ravens. Patrick Mahomes is still the quarterback of this team. Tyrann Mathieu is still the leader of this defense. Andy Reid is still the coach. Brett Veach is still the general manager. This team will get back on the winning track, and it starts Monday against the Buffalo Bills.