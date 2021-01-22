GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Search

Eric Bieniemy Prepares For Improved Bills Defense

The first matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills might not look anything like their meeting on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field for a rematch of their Week 6 contest against the Buffalo Bills for the AFC Championship Game, the Bills defense will have a few key pieces that they didn't have the first time around.

In the Chiefs' 26-17 win over Buffalo, the Bills defense was without linebacker Matt Milano. Since returning fully in Week 13, Milano has recorded 24 tackles, five quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and two sacks.

Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said his unit will have their hands full with a much improved Buffalo defensive unit.

“I see a hell of a team that’s improved, for whatever reason," Bieniemy said. "Don’t get me wrong, our guys came out and played some good ball, but I’ve seen a huge difference in their approach and how they’re handling things. Those guys are flying around. I think the world of 58 [Matt Milano], obviously [Tremaine] Edmunds does a hell of a job."

According to Pro Football Focus, Milano has a pass-rushing grade of 78.5, which ranks third among linebackers still remaining in the postseason.

Despite the Bills' recent revitalization on defense, they have still struggled in terms of total defense. In their two wins, the Buffalo defense gave up an average of 406 yards per game but have allowed the fewest points per game.

When it comes to defending the passing game, the Bills have the most average passing yards allowed out of the remaining teams.

Bieniemy said what he noticed the most when watching the Buffalo defense was the secondary's communication and understanding of what's going on.

"The thing I respect is watching that secondary, it’s a veteran group," Bieniemy said. "Those guys do a great job of communicating, they have a great understanding of what Coach Sean McDermott has done, so this is going to be a fun game. And as we know, everything starts up front. They’ve got some horses up front, we’re going to see a lot of line games, and that’s OK. Our guys understand that we’ve got to set the tone, and we’ve got to start it early and often.”

Oct 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches warm ups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Eric Bieniemy Prepares For Improved Bills Defense

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to the sidelines during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Mahomes Clears Concussion Protocol, Set to Start in AFC Championship Game

Sep 22, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates with wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

With Salary Cap Challenges Incoming, This Will Be the Last 'Run It Back' Campaign for Several Key Chiefs

Dec 3, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid coaches against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

With the Game on the Line, Andy Reid Knew What Would Work

Oct 19, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as tight end Nick Keizer (48) blocks Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) in the third quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
News

'He Looks Like Pat to Me' — Patrick Mahomes Limited in Thursday's Practice

Nov 9, 2019; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) runs past Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (10) during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Would Florida Wide Receiver Kadarius Toney Fit in the Chiefs' Offense?

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) runs the ball after an interception against Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs Defense Prepares For Invigorated Josh Allen

Jan 30, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks with the media at JW Marriott Turnberry. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Mahomes, adidas Announce Another New Ultra Boost