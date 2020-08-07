Frank Clark 'So Happy' Chris Jones Got Paid

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones wasn’t the only player who was excited about his four-year deal worth $85 million he signed with the team on July 14.

One of Jones' teammates, defensive end Frank Clark, said in a video conference with reporters Tuesday that Jones’ new contract and extended time in Kansas City is going to continue being a lot of fun for him and the rest of the team.

“When you ask questions about me and Chris, a nice smile comes up on my face,” Clark said. “That’s my dog. I’m so happy he got paid and he was able to come back. I’m just so happy. With Chris, he’s a smart player. He’s so fun to be around, off the field and on the field. He’s such a smart player, and he just seems to be getting better and better.”

The Chiefs acquired Clark in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks last offseason when Kansas City traded away a first-round pick (29th overall) in 2019 and a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Clark registered five sacks, nine tackles and five tackles for loss in the Chiefs three postseason games last year.

When Jones started his campaign with Kansas City in 2016, Clark recalled seeing him and being impressed when he was in Seattle.

“I remember watching him when I was a younger player, and he was just a year behind me really,” Clark said. “Watching him, I was like, ‘Who’s that young guy? He’s a beast.’ Then finally getting the chance to come out here and get acclimated with the system and be able to play with him. Last year was great. We talk all the time and we look at each other and understand what is asked of us and what type of pressure is put on players like us. We embrace it too. It’s all fun. I tell him, ‘Have fun with it. Don’t let it stress you out too much.’ He tells me the same.”

While the pair have supported each other off the field, their on-the-field aspirations continue to be sky-high.

“He says that we’re going to be the best defensive linemen teammates to ever play together and that’s what we always talk about,” Clark said. “We have a few years to do something great. That’s the reality of the game. You have a few years in that window to do something great and be the greatest you can be.”