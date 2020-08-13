How Many Teams Can Win Super Bowl LV? The Chiefs Top the List

As the NFL season approaches, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr has listed 12 teams who could win Super Bowl LV. The Kansas City Chiefs top Orr's list as the reigning Super Bowl champions.

While the Chiefs seem to be one of the league's best-positioned teams to handle a tumultuous offseason, Orr points out that there are still some things for KC to overcome in 2020.

It’s not brave or exciting to say that the Chiefs could take advantage of a nonexistent offseason and sprint to the finish line again. Without offseason media access it’s difficult to determine nebulous factors like complacency, but the roster did a fine job of solidifying itself in the offseason and adding a top-flight running back who could diversify the scheme in rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire. When you have a coach/quarterback combination like Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes it’s difficult to project a plateauing given one’s ability (and willingness) to create and one’s ability to embody those advancements.

The concerns over complacency have been a frequently-discussed topic around the team, and I still just can't see a Super Bowl hangover lasting very long in a locker room with Andy Reid, Eric Bieniemy and Patrick Mahomes leading the offense with Steve Spagnuolo, Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark leading the defense.

The biggest Chiefs-adjacent surprise on the list comes with the Los Angeles Chargers, who made the cut. Click here for Orr's look at LA and the other 10 teams he believes could win Super Bowl LV.

For more on the Chiefs' chances to win Super Bowl LV and what I think is worth keeping an eye on, watch this video featuring myself, Robin Lundberg of SI, and Luke Easterling of AllBucs: