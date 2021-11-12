Jamaal Charles on What Changed When Andy Reid Came to KC

During his time in Kansas City, former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles played on a variety of Chiefs teams with very different head coaches who produced very different results. As a rookie, Charles played under Herm Edwards. In his second year, Todd Haley took the helm. After a mid-season firing in 2011, Romeo Crennel took over for 19 games before current head coach Andy Reid came to town.

Charles played some outstanding football on some mostly not-so outstanding teams early in his career. Through his first five years in the NFL, Charles put up 5,818 yards from scrimmage in 65 games, averaging a preposterous 5.8 yards per carry and 8.4 yards per reception. However, with insufficient quarterback play and a head coaching carousel, the Chiefs never built sustained success. Then things changed in 2013.

Charles joined me on (Almost) Entirely Sports to talk about his career, life since football, and the ups and downs of his time in Kansas City. He provided some fantastic insight on all of those recent eras of Chiefs football, particularly in regards to what happened when Reid came to KC, following a difficult era for the franchise.

"We had some bumpy roads," Charles began with a laugh. "But Coach Reid, basically, he's a [player's coach]. He loves his players, he talks to his players, he communicates with his players, he's honest with his players. That's why so many people like him a lot."

Charles explained how Reid's relationship with his players even extended into game-planning sessions, recounting a time that Reid involved him in a way no other coach had before.

"One day, Coach Reid called me into the office," Charles said, before beginning to paraphrase Reid. "'Hey, I got these five plays right here on the board right here, we're thinking about giving you the ball right here.' I never had no coach approach me like this. 'Hey, come talk to me in the office, I got these plays drawn up just for you.' And I'm like, I'm hyped up! So stuff like that, Coach Reid, he does it his way and he knows his way is successful."

Pulling examples from the current iteration of the Chiefs, Charles explained how Reid delegates leadership through the locker room. Leaning on player-leaders like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Tyrann Mathieu and others who have the respect of the rest of the roster, Charles said Reid allows the team to communicate through their top peers to keep the locker room where it needs to be.

"He goes to those core guys that people know that this is their team, and the other guys, [...] he lets them go talk to them," Charles said. "And if they have any issues, those ten guys come to Coach Reid and we all throw out, 'What's the deal going on in locker room?' And he listens. And then he'll make some adjustments, and that's how good he is, instead of a coach who's just rebelling against his players."

The phrase "instead of a coach who's just rebelling against his players" caught my ear as Charles harkened back to the less-good-ol'-days, where the team struggled despite his best efforts from 2008 through 2012. Charles maintains that the Chiefs' former leaders were all good coaches, but — for one reason or another — they couldn't find success in Kansas City.

"My first year, it was Coach Herman," Charles began. "He was a good coach — good coach! — but I feel like all the pieces he put together as a coaching staff, it just wasn't there. You got certain coaches [who] come in and think they're the man and think they're this and that, and that didn't work. Next, we had [Haley]. Coach Haley [was] a good coach, but he's so arrogant as a coach, where [he was] talking to his players crazy. It's his way, he's not taking your opinions, you know what I'm saying? Basically, so, players are not feeling him. That's how it's not working."

Charles then recounted the short tenure of Crennel in the last year-and-change before Reid's regime.

"I felt bad for Coach Romeo," Charles said. "Romeo came in, and he's so friendly. He was so nice, but he didn't have that chance to get that another year. And then that's when coach Andy Reid came. And it was just like, 'dang man, where have you been all my career?'"

With Reid, Charles totaled 3,899 yards from scrimmage in just 38 games, holding an even 5.0 yards per carry and 8.8 yards per reception, catching almost as many passes (133) in 38 games with Reid as he did in 65 games (152 receptions) before Reid got to town.

Charles explained how Reid was the coach who truly understood and utilized his ability to catch the ball and maximized his talents in a new way. But perhaps even more unique to Reid and his staff, Charles explained how Reid had a philosophy for his players that he hadn't encountered before: "Let them be them."

"All these other coaches were like, 'we're gonna put you in this mold. I'll mold you like I want you,' instead of Coach Reid, he'd let you do your own identity," Charles said. "That's you. Be your own person. I never heard nobody say that when they came to the Chiefs. He's like, 'be yourself.' I'm like, 'what? Did you say I can be myself now? All these others, I couldn't be myself!' It felt good, it was a release of freedom, basically. Just act like your character, like you're supposed to be. This is your character, and don't do nothing else. Be yourself."

