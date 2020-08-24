SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeInside The Kingdom PlusNewsGM ReportDraftPodcasts
Search

Juan Thornhill's Positive Attitude is Paying Off

Tucker D. Franklin

As Kansas City Chiefs then-rookie safety Juan Thornhill began to grow into his role in the Chiefs secondary, the 24-year-old saw his season come to an early conclusion, but that didn’t stop him from supporting his team.

In the final game of the season, against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thornhill suffered a torn ACL and was placed on the injured reserve, ending his season before the postseason began.

Thornhill recorded five passed defended, three interceptions and one touchdown in 16 games last season. He also tallied 58 tackles with 42 solo takedowns. Opposing quarterbacks were 13-for-28 against the former Virginia Cavalier in his rookie year.

During a video conference with reporters Friday, Thornhill discussed his injury and the positive mindset he publicly took after the news and into his rehab.

“With the ACL injury, it’s very stressful, if I’m being completely honest,” Thornhill said. “I was talking to [safety] Tyrann [Mathieu] about the two ACL surgeries that he had, and he said the main thing is to be positive. That was the first thing that I wanted to do was just be positive throughout this whole process. If you’re not positive, it’s going to slow down your healing process. I just wanted to stay positive and lift up my teammates as they were going through the playoffs. I didn’t want to be that guy who was a cancer in the locker room that they always heard from. I just wanted to be there and lift them up.”

Thornhill’s positivity has paid off, as on Wednesday he was activated from the physically unable to perform list and practiced for the first time with the team since his injury in late December.

The safety praised the Chiefs’ training staff for getting him ready to take the field again and, although he doesn’t know when he’ll be ready to go “full,” he said it felt good just to be back out on the field.

“Throughout the whole rehab process, [Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance] Rick [Burkholder] and [Assistant Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist] Julie [Frymyer] did a heck of a job,” Thornhill said. “I came back from Dallas after my surgery and we pretty much jumped right into it. We had to get that range of motion, build up the strength, and once we got that, I started to get a little bit more mobile on the field.”

As he started to progress, Thornhill kept to himself. His teammates knew the rehab process was going well but didn’t know how far along he was or when Thornhill would practice.

So on Wednesday when Thornhill put on the pads, it was greeted with surprise.

“I randomly just threw on my shoulder pads and showed up one day and they were like, ‘Oh!’” Thornhill said. “They were shocked but it seemed like they were really excited to see me move. [Defensive Backs] Coach [Dave] Merritt and [Defensive Coordinator] Coach Spags [Steve Spagnuolo] seemed like they were really excited as well.”

Thornhill has continued to work his way into practices even at some points practicing with the first team. As the days before the first game of the season dwindle, Thornhill said his passion for the game has never been greater.

“It was a great feeling to be out there,” Thornhill said. “The thing is like I said, with me not being out there it just made me really hungry. I have never felt this hungry before. I was hungry coming into the NFL but with me not being able to play in the playoffs, I feel like I let my team down and I can’t let myself fall back. I need to pick up where I left off and take off. Hopefully, I can help my teammates get back to the Super Bowl, and hopefully, I can play in this one.”

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mecole Hardman Sets Eyes on Second-Season Jump

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman spent his offseason focusing on improvements in several areas in hopes of becoming a better receiver.

Joe Andrews

Which Kansas City Chiefs Could Win Awards in 2020?

Which Kansas City Chiefs players could be in the running for league awards in 2020? Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated predicted some potential outcomes for 2020's award-winners, and the Chiefs have a couple of clear contenders.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Earl Thomas Has Been Released, Could the Kansas City Chiefs Be Interested?

After a tumultuous offseason and bizarre series of events, the Baltimore Ravens are reportedly planning to release or trade safety Earl Thomas.

Tucker D. Franklin

So Far, So Good for New Chiefs Punter Tommy Townsend

For the first time in 15 seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking for a fourth-down man as the team released longtime punter Dustin Colquitt this offseason. The good news for the Chiefs? It didn’t take long for them to find their guy.

Tucker D. Franklin

Details, Coaching, No Study Hall: How Willie Gay Jr. is Improving at Chiefs Camp

As Kansas City Chiefs second-round pick Willie Gay Jr. has started to get acclimated with the team’s system, he’s beginning to find out more about himself through a relationship with Chiefs linebackers coach Matt House.

Tucker D. Franklin

No Preseason, No Problem for the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready for the NFL season despite the challenging offseason changes filled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chiefs' rookies will be ready to make an impact from day one and help set the table for a repeat run at a Super Bowl Championship.

Mark Van Sickle

Breeland Speaks Working His Way Back and Better After Lost 2019 Season

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Breeland Speaks has his eyes set on re-establishing his presence with the Chiefs’ defense this season after missing 2019 with a major knee injury.

Joe Andrews

What Travis Kelce Can Do to Become the Greatest Tight End of All Time

Tony Gonzalez is arguably the greatest tight end ever, but Travis Kelce can surpass him as the greatest in Chiefs' history and make a run at the greatest of all time. Here's how.

Austin J

Chiefs Reportedly Intend To Sign Daniel Kilgore

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly adding another piece on the offensive line, as Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor reports Daniel Kilgore is set to sign with the team after COVID-19 protocols are cleared.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

Joshua Brisco

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense, Trying to Add Playbook Twists at Training Camp

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is all about experimentation and playbook development at Training Camp.

Joe Andrews