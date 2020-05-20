Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo Identifies Areas of Improvement For Defense

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo recognizes his defense wasn’t the best it could have been at the beginning of his first season at the helm of the Chiefs' defense.

In a conference video call with reporters on Tuesday, Spagnuolo said last year made him realize what his defense has to do to improve in 2020.

“Well, first and foremost … we need to begin the season better, in my opinion,” Spagnuolo said. "[Anthony Hitchens] and I talked about this yesterday … but we knew there were going to be bumps in the road early with regards to feeling out coaches, players and what we had, what they could do, the new system and the whole thing.”

As the season progressed, so did the defense. In the first six games of the season, the defense allowed an average of 24 points per game. For the rest of the regular season, they allowed 16.4 points per game while holding four opposing offenses under 10 points.

When the lights were the brightest, the Chiefs’ defense played the best. In the playoffs, the Chiefs allowed 24 points per game in their three games.

“We went through some rough patches but really because of the assistant coaches we have, we just kept pounding the details over and over and over and over, and the guys [were] embracing it and not getting frustrated with all the walkthroughs we had and all the reps that we took,” Spagnuolo said.

The Chiefs took a step in the right direction in 2019 as last year’s defense ranked seventh in the league in points allowed compared to 32nd in 2018.

Going into his second year as Chiefs DC, Spagnuolo said he hopes the kinks are already worked out heading into Week 1.

“My hope is that we’re past that and it would be really nice if we could come out of the blocks and play good defense at the beginning of the season and not wait. I think we maybe felt like it was seven or eight games before we really got in the groove.”

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Film Review: Taco Charlton's Chance for Redemption Starts in Kansas City

As a special guest to Arrowhead Report, Seth Keysor breaks down new Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Taco Charlton and evaluates the possibilities for Charlton's future with the Chiefs.

Arrowhead Report

by

Seth Keysor

Kansas City Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens Has Embraced Leadership Role Among Linebackers

As the Kansas City Chiefs' defense looks to take another step forward in 2020, linebacker Anthony Hitchens has already reached out to help rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. adjust to the NFL.

Joe Andrews

The Chiefs Multiverse: How Tom Brady’s Knee Gave Kansas City Patrick Mahomes

When Bernard Pollard dove into Tom Brady’s leg in the first game of the 2008 season, it was the first tangible domino in a series of events that eventually led the Chiefs to drafting Patrick Mahomes and becoming Super Bowl 54 champions.

jacobharris

Projecting Patrick Mahomes: The Chiefs' QB is Coming for the Record Books

With an MVP and a Super Bowl MVP in his two years as a starter, and the stat lines to match, it's clear that Patrick Mahomes is coming for the NFL's record books.

Austin J

by

cbrock126

"Nobody Knows What to Expect" ⁠— Chiefs DE Frank Clark Reflects on Super Bowl Win and COVID-19

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark realized he wasn’t getting the full Super Bowl champion experience during a phone call with Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller a few weeks ago.

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs to Re-Open Facilities in "Very Limited Capacity" on Tuesday

It won't include Andy Reid or Patrick Mahomes, but the Kansas City Chiefs will be able to return a portion of their employees to their facilities at Arrowhead on Tuesday amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Joshua Brisco

How Many Touchdowns Will Tyreek Hill Score in 2020?

As we continue our series looking at Kansas City Chiefs prop bets for the upcoming season, Tyreek Hill’s receiving touchdown total is set at 8.5 by Caesars Casino and Sportsbook in New Jersey.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark Can Relate to DT Chris Jones' Contract Situation

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark tries to avoid discussing the business aspect of football with his teammates, but the contract situation with defensive tackle Chris Jones resonates with him.

Joe Andrews

"I Don’t Want To Be That Guy That’s Not In Shape" — Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens Prepares for 2020 Season

As COVID-19 has forced the Kansas City Chiefs to prepare for the upcoming season at home, linebacker Anthony Hitchens went all-out to stay in shape for the "Run It Back" Tour.

Joe Andrews

by

Footballfan55

Second-Round Pick Willie Gay Jr. Is Everything the Kansas City Chiefs Have Been Missing At Linebacker

The past few seasons have been rough for the Kansas City Chiefs at the linebacker position. Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote explains how second-round pick Willie Gay Jr. will help restore order to the middle of the defense.

Jordan Foote