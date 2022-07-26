Chiefs Roster Projection: WR and CB Highlight Camp Battles

The Chiefs' 53-man roster will look very different than in years past, but who could be the surprises when cutdown day comes?

The Kansas City Chiefs have arrived at training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri to prepare for the 2022 NFL season. This 53-man roster projection predicts how KC's roster will shake out at the end of training camp.

Kansas City Chiefs Offense Roster Projection

Quarterbacks (2): Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne

Analysis: The Chiefs would likely prefer to keep developmental backup quarterback Shane Buechele on the active roster as they did for much of 2021, but if he can’t overtake Henne in training camp, the roster spot may prove too valuable.

Running backs (5): Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones, Jerick McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco, Michael Burton (fullback)

Analysis: List it as four running backs and one fullback if you'd prefer; Andy Reid always seems to make room for a fullback. Pacheco, a seventh-round rookie, will have to take the final spot from former UDFA Derrick Gore. Edwards-Helaire will get the first chance to take the starting job, but Jones should bring real competition behind Edwards-Helaire for the first time in KC.

Tight ends (4): Travis Kelce, Blake Bell, Jody Fortson, Noah Gray

Analysis: The Chiefs began 2021 with these same four tight ends, with Fortson’s season ending early due to injury. Bell’s blocking, Gray’s development and Fortson’s high ceiling create a fascinating group behind an all-time great at the top of the depth chart.

Offensive line (9): Orlando Brown Jr., LT; Joe Thuney, LG; Creed Humphrey, C; Trey Smith, RG; Andrew Wylie, RT; Darian Kinnard, Roderick Johnson, Nick Allegretti, Austin Reiter

Analysis: Tackle Lucas Niang is a likely candidate to begin the season on the PUP list following offseason surgery, opening the door for Kinnard and Johnson at tackle while KC waits on the arrival of Brown. Tackle Geron Christian will be the top competition for Johnson as the two vie for a backup swing tackle position.

Wide receivers (6): JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Josh Gordon, Daurice Fountain

Analysis: Highly hyped UDFA Justyn Ross has already seen his year cut short after being placed on IR following offseason foot surgery. Gordon and Fountain will have to outperform Justin Watson, Cornell Powell and Corey Coleman for the final spots, where special teams ability will be an important factor. KC's top four are set in stone, but these final two wide receiver spots may be the most highly contested spots on the Chiefs' 53-man roster.

Kansas City Chiefs Defense Roster Projection

Safety (4): Justin Reid, Juan Thornhill, Deon Bush, Bryan Cook

Analysis: Arguably the easiest group on the roster to predict, look for seventh-round rookie Nazeeh Johnson to be a prime practice squad candidate after these three veterans and Cook, a second-round rookie, fill the void left by Tyrann Mathieu.

Cornerback (6): L’Jarius Sneed, Trent McDuffie, Rashad Fenton, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson

Analysis: This list leaves out players like former New York Giants first-round pick Deandre Baker and special teams ace Chris Lammons, but if the back half of the group can replace some special teams production, KC could get much younger and much more athletic at cornerback.

Linebacker (5): Nick Bolton, Willie Gay Jr., Jermaine Carter Jr., Leo Chenal, Elijah Lee

Analysis: This group looks relatively solid entering camp, with Bolton taking over as KC’s middle linebacker, with Gay as his co-pilot and playmaker. In base packages, veterans Carter or Lee can get the nod while Chenal, a third-round rookie, adjusts to the NFL game.

Defensive line (9): Frank Clark, DE; Chris Jones, DT; Derrick Nnadi, DT; George Karlaftis, DE; Mike Danna, Joshua Kaindoh, Tershawn Wharton, Taylor Stallworth, Khalen Saunders.

Analysis: There aren’t many surprises among the Chiefs’ nine defensive linemen, but will they be good enough? Karlaftis, a first-round rookie, has no choice but to start opposite the recently disappointing Clark, with major questions behind those two in the depth chart. Anchored by Jones, the interior depth is much more stable.

Kansas City Chiefs Special Teams Roster Projection

Kicker: Harrison Butker

Punter: Tommy Townsend

Long snapper: James Winchester

Analysis: Nothing to see here. Butker and Winchester are locks, but Townsend could have room to improve in 2022. If he struggles with consistency, he could face a stronger challenge next offseason or even partway through this year.