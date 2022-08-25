Skip to main content

Trent McDuffie Isn’t Getting Enough Buzz This Preseason

McDuffie isn't getting a ton of hype among Chiefs rookies, but that should change soon.
When the Kansas City Chiefs traded up in the draft, hearing Trent McDuffie's name called 21st overall shocked many. The consensus around McDuffie was that he would likely be drafted within the top half of the round. Cornerback was a position of need for Kansas City, but he didn't fit the traditional bill of a Steve Spagnuolo cornerback. However, plenty believe that McDuffie slipping to No. 21 set the Chiefs up for a steal of a pick.

Somehow, over time, McDuffie has flown under the radar. On one hand, there's been plenty of gushing over other rookies such as George Karlaftis, Skyy Moore and Isiah Pacheco after seeing their splashy plays during training camp and preseason games. On the other hand, the rookie who should be getting more attention is McDuffie. He will make the most significant day one impact of all.

McDuffie has been nothing short of exceptional during the Chiefs' first two preseason games. The ball has only been thrown in his direction twice for one completion. His coverage ability has been on full display. Usually, quarterbacks like to target rookie cornerbacks to test their ability, but he has been so good in coverage that quarterbacks are avoding throwing in his direction. Elite movement skills, athleticism and coverage instincts — all qualities of a great corner — are seen in McDuffie's tape.

One thing that worried people about McDuffie was his arm length, as he has shorter arms than the typical first-round cornerback. That issue has not hindered his play, though. He's been able to be physical throughout the route to keep receivers in his back pocket. McDuffie is naturally a physical player, so he's a willing tackler on top of being smart and deliberate with his hands during reps. The Chiefs also ask their cornerbacks to attack downhill on wide receiver screens and help in the run game, something he can do well.

Versatility has been a major part of Spagnuolo's defense. He loves to mix up coverages and shift players around. His scheme is widely regarded as complex. McDuffie is another chess piece that Spagnuolo can now insert into his defense. In college at Washington, McDuffie was mostly a boundary cornerback but many thought he would transition to the slot in the NFL due to his small stature. Instead, the Chiefs have given every indication that they will play him on the outside, while also letting him practice playing that nickel cornerback role during training camp.

Giving McDuffie reps inside and outside will help take the Chiefs' defense to another level. Right now, their starting cornerbacks in their nickel package are L'Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton and McDuffie. Sneed and Fenton have experience playing inside and outside at the NFL level, with Sneed being who the Chiefs trust the most in the slot. He's also their best overall cornerback. 

If an opposing team keeps their best receiver on the boundary, the Chiefs might want to keep Sneed out there and leave a void in the slot. With McDuffie's versatility, the Chiefs can make this move without worrying about being weaker inside. Usually, the offense is the one that gets to exploit and take advantage of mismatches. Now, the Chiefs can flip the script. 

A quality that can't be seen on film is how smart a player is and how hard they work. The Chiefs' coaching staff indicates that McDuffie is a hard worker and one of the smartest players in the building. Coaches even commented that McDuffie learns from his mistakes and never makes the same one twice. A player can make up for a lack of size by being savvy. McDuffie has always played football at his size and with his physical traits, he's used to it. His IQ is a crucial ingredient that has allowed him to excel while playing undersized throughout. Those smarts will continue to shine through, contributing to wins on the field.

In 2022, McDuffie will have the most prominent role of anyone from the Chiefs' latest draft class. He's slated to start opposite Sneed on defense and play nearly 100% of the snaps. This is a daunting task for any player, let alone a rookie. He has all the tools to succeed in this role, though. 

McDuffie might contest a few balls and force some turnovers, but his value won't always show in the box score. If the defensive line is getting pressure, it may be because he's locking up his man on the backend. That shouldn't go unnoticed. Inserting McDuffie into the Chiefs' defense helps the team from the jump. One of his primary goals should be to continue learning and growing throughout the season so he can be the best version of himself for the stretch run and beyond.

