Happy Birthday, Patrick Mahomes! KC QB Turns 26 Years Old

The Chiefs' MVP quarterback turns 26 years old on September 17, serving as a reminder that Mahomes has shattered records at a young age.

Today, September 17, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes turns 26 years old. Just 26 and only beginning his fourth season as the Chiefs' starter, Mahomes has produced one of the most productive starts to a career in NFL history.

After sitting behind quarterback Alex Smith in his rookie year, Mahomes went on to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player award while throwing for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards in his first year as a starter, ultimately losing in the AFC Championship game. In his second year as a starter, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory and won Super Bowl MVP in 2019. In 2020, Mahomes and the Chiefs returned to the Super Bowl but fell short to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That's three consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances and back-to-back Super Bowl trips for Mahomes, with one Lombardi Trophy to show for it.

Mahomes has taken a sledgehammer to early-career record books, most recently breaking two records against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

In the same game, Mahomes surpassed Kurt Warner for the most passing yards in the first 50 games of a quarterback's career and surpassed Dan Marino for the most passing touchdowns in a quarterback's first 50 games. ...Despite only having 47 starts.

Not only is Mahomes shattering records, he's often doing it with room to spare.

Just before the start of the season, Mahomes was ranked as the No. 1 player in all of football by his peers, adding another accolade to his trophy case.

Mahomes is fifth all-time in passing yards for members of the Chiefs (limited to stats recorded as a Chief) and third in passing touchdowns — in just 47 regular-season games.

In July 2020, Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension that can be worth up to $503 million while keeping Mahomes under contract with KC through the 2031 season.

With quarterbacks like Tom Brady (age 44), Ben Roethlisberger (age 39) and Aaron Rodgers (age 37) playing later and later into their careers, Mahomes is clearly just getting started.