Patrick Mahomes: Mecole Hardman Has to Be Himself in 2022

In every season of his career, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has seen his receptions and yards increase. He's also seen his yards per reception average and touchdowns drop, putting him in an interesting position for year four.

To top things off, much more is expected of Hardman now. Tyreek Hill is no longer a member of the team, thus opening the door for a speedy wideout to replace some of his production. Hardman, a second-round pick by Kansas City in 2019, fits that description. The natural thing to do is to expect Hardman to be the de facto Hill. That isn't what the Chiefs are doing, though.

Oct 24, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Several members of the Chiefs spoke to the media on Monday, including head coach Andy Reid in the morning and Patrick Mahomes, linebacker Nick Bolton and Hardman in the afternoon. Reid acknowledged that Hardman's speed and skill set allow him to do some of the things Hill could thrive at, but he also knows that the two are different players. Hill's speed and short-area burst simply cannot be replicated.

Hardman, who is entering a contract year, expects himself to enjoy the single best season of his career. Mahomes echoes that sentiment, praising his 24-year-old wideout. It won't be the exact same without Hill, however. When asked about what he's looking for from his tertiary target in 2022 playing a possible new role, Mahomes said Hardman simply needs to be himself and let the rest sort itself out.

“I think whenever Mecole has gotten opportunities in this offense, whether it was when Tyreek had to go out or he would come in and run the routes that Tyreek ran, he would make plays happen," Mahomes said. "He made a lot of big plays in big moments, especially at the end of last season. So, for me, it’s for him to just continue to be himself. He doesn’t have to be Tyreek Hill; he has to be Mecole Hardman, and I think Mecole Hardman can be a great player in this offense.

"He’s made a Pro Bowl already and I think he can keep getting better and better. Everybody puts out there he’s got to replace Tyreek. I think he can be his own player, a Pro Bowler and a great player in this offense as well. I think just him continuing to evolve, play hard and practice hard, he’ll have a great season this year.”

Oct 25, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) catches a pass in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Hardman certainly did perform better down the stretch last season and when Hill has missed time due to a sternoclavicular injury in 2019. In the more recent sample size, Hardman recorded two receptions for 59 yards in Week 14 and had a huge 53-yard play in Week 17. In the Chiefs' 2021 season finale against the Denver Broncos, he had eight catches on 11 targets for 103 yards. Just a few weeks later, he had 52 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game.

It remains to be seen exactly what Hardman's role will be this season, as the Chiefs' offense is slated to evolve quite a bit in the second act of Mahomes' career. Star tight end Travis Kelce remains in place, but new faces such as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are entering the fold. Hardman is expected to be one of Kansas City's primary wideouts right now, but a lot can change between now and September.

On Monday, Hardman even admitted that he isn't quite sure what will be asked of him moving forward. He's motivated to be prepared, though, and the pressure of replacing Hill isn't weighing on him. Everyone in the Chiefs' locker room knows how big of a loss Hill was, and it's impossible to have any one player live up to his impact. According to Mahomes, if Hardman is simply himself, that will be good enough.