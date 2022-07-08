Mecole Hardman’s 2022 Will Shape the Rest of His NFL Career

The circumstances surrounding the drafting of Mecole Hardman were odd.

Just days before the 2019 NFL Draft, audio recordings of Tyreek Hill cast severe questions about his future in NFL. Hill had established himself as a top-shelf wide receiver in the NFL and after a massive breakout season from Patrick Mahomes, losing his skills — especially as a deep threat — would have severely hampered the offense heading into a season in which the Kansas City Chiefs were supposed to compete.

With that in mind, it did make sense that the Chiefs drafted the speedy Georgia wideout: Hardman. The organization may have felt that it needed the speed that Hill provided in the offense and if Hill would miss games, a substitute was needed. The issue is that many in the draft media did not grade Hardman as high as where he was taken in the draft.

Oct 25, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) catches a pass in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Taken at pick No. 58 in the second round, Hardman was taken higher than his place on just about any popular big board. Daniel Jeremiah didn't have Hardman in his final Top 100 big board, and Pro Football Focus had Hardman ranked as the 168th-best player in the draft. Matt Miller listed Hardman as his eighth-best wide receiver, and Hardman was the 5th wide receiver taken. By all accounts, the Chiefs reached for his speed.

It made sense that Hardman was seen as a later-round draft pick. He was still relatively new to the position, as he played quarterback and defense in high school. Georgia converted Hardman to wideout during his college career, and it showed — his game was very raw. Despite his lack of technical prowess at wide receiver, the talent still shone through.

When it was announced that Hill wouldn't end up being suspended, things did change a bit for Hardman. With a skill set that had a lot of overlap with Hill's and with Hill playing more and more from the slot, there were fewer and fewer opportunities for Hardman to see playing time during the first few years of his career. In a critical offseason for his development, the one following his rookie year, COVID-19 threw a huge wrench into everything. For a player who needed vital coaching and reps, this was a less-than-ideal start to a career.

The circumstances surrounding Hardman’s career until now are the reason why this season is so vital for him.

It's true that the Chiefs invested resources in the wide receiver position that might not give Hardman the prime opportunity he likely desired in the absence of the now-traded Hill, but there is still a chance for him to secure a bigger role. Hardman is the only returning wide receiver who received substantial snaps last year, and that could earn him a bigger role in the offense if he shows up to training camp and impresses. If only a fourth of Hill’s 159 targets from 2021 get siphoned to Hardman and are added to his own total from the 2021 season, that would make for around 120 targets in 2022. That is a lot of high-quality targets from Mahomes.

Hardman having a quality year could put the Chiefs in a bind. If he does have a nice bump in production, his career arc would be eerily similar to a wide receiver who broke the positional market this offseason: Christian Kirk.

Kirk had always been a solid role player for the Cardinals before the 2021 season, amassing 500-plus receiving yards in each of the first three years since being drafted in 2018. Kirk was a great complementary piece in Arizona's offense, which was an offense that utilized four wide receivers frequently under Kliff Kingsbury. In 2021, Kirk expanded his production and got very close to 1000 yards receiving. As a result, he was given a four-year, $72 million contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.

Kirk’s situation is one that Hardman probably followed very closely. He saw the market explode and with a good year, he now knows how much money he could command next offseason. The issue for the Chiefs is that if Hardman does command that contract, it might be tough to lose him.

Make no mistake, though: Hardman’s skill set is special.

Hardman pairs incredible speed with quality agility— he isn't just fast. He's a unique weapon in the NFL and a weapon the Chiefs would miss in a post-Hill world.

Hardman’s skill set is so unique that it could behoove the Chiefs to re-sign him before the season starts to a contract similar to that of Marquez Valdes-Scantling. While the idea of extending Hardman could seem ridiculous to some, the reality of Hardman’s situation and how it stifled his growth as a player simply cannot be ignored. If the Chiefs truly believe that Hardman can continue to develop into a formidable wide receiver, then the value proposition is enticing. The question then arises of whether Hardman would even sign a contract proposed by the Chiefs before the year. If he's determined to bet on himself, that Kirk contract is hard to overlook.

What happens with Hardman over the next calendar year will be fascinating. Multiple things must be taken into account, such as how his talent improves with a normal offseason, how the Chiefs use him, how much he plays and what his next contract looks like. While his career to this point has been somewhat disappointing, the range of outcomes for his future is wide.

How Hardman’s career evolves — and whether that will take place on the Chiefs past this year — will be very intriguing to watch as he continues to grow as an NFL player.