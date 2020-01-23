No Thursday Practice for Chiefs' Travis Kelce Due to Illness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and safety Jordan Lucas did not practice on Thursday with an illness as the team continues its preparation for next week's Super Bowl LIV showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, however, returned to practice on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday with an illness. Defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf) was limited again on Thursday but said he feels "1,000 percent" ready to play a full game in next week's Super Bowl.

"I'm feeling better," Jones said. "Just taking advantage of this week off, getting healthy, getting into the playbook, studying the 49ers."

Jones said he knew on Friday he would play against Tennessee in last weekend's AFC Championship game.

"Whenever I step on the field I try to give a 110 percent no matter how I'm feeling," Jones said. "Whatever pain I'm in during the game I'll just make sure I battle through it and just give it my all.

The 49ers returned to practice on Thursday after issuing an estimated injury report during a day off on Wednesday. The club's only practice report change came with wide receiving Dante Pettis sitting out Thursday with an illness.

Chiefs Injury Report

Did not practice: TE Travis Kelce (knee/illness) and S Jordan Lucas (illness)

Limited participation: DT Chris Jones (calf)

Full participation: WR Demarcus Robinson (illness), WR Mecole Hardman (back), CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and C Austin Reiter (wrist)

49ers Injury Report

Did not practice: RB Tevin Coleman (shoulder) and WR Dante Pettis (illness)

Limited participation: LB Kwon Alexander (pectoral), DE Dee Ford (quad/hamstring) and S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs)

Full participation: LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle)