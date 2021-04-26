Orlando Brown Jr. 'Blessed and Thankful' to Land with Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially announced their blockbuster trade with the Baltimore Ravens, landing offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in exchange for a package of draft picks. On Monday, Brown spoke to members of Kansas City media for the first time as a member of the Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially announced their blockbuster trade with the Baltimore Ravens, landing offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in exchange for a package of draft picks. On Monday, Brown spoke to members of Kansas City media for the first time as a member of the Chiefs and expressed his excitement about being in KC.

"I'm so blessed and thankful to be here and part of this organization," Brown said.

Brown was asked where he was when he got the news that he was being traded to Kansas City, and Brown admitted that he was overwhelmed with emotion at the time.

"I was in Norman practicing pass sets when my agent gave me a call and asked if I was ready to be a Chief," Brown said. "It was hard to wrap my mind around getting traded to a situation like this, which I think is the best in the league."

The crown jewel of the Chiefs' offense is, obviously, quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Brown was asked about playing in front of Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma, Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, and now protecting Mahomes in Kansas City. Brown talked about the pros and cons of having mobile quarterbacks to protect, but shared a simple mantra for keeping Mahomes upright:

"I look forward to keeping him clean," Brown said. "He shouldn't have to run around because of me. Period."

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach addressed the blockbuster trade in a press release, sharing his excitement for Brown's time in Kansas City.

"I'm excited we were able to come to an agreement with the Ravens to acquire Orlando Brown, one of the best offensive tackles in the National Football League," Veach said in the release. "He's certainly a special kid. This guy is a Pro Bowl player with tremendous size, quickness and power. Not only is he physically talented, but he's incredibly bright and will fit in well in our offensive line room. We're thrilled to get him in a Chiefs uniform."