Patrick Mahomes After Losing Super Bowl LV: 'We're Going to Be Back'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't waiting to turn to the future after losing Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes says the Chiefs' attitude is already set: they're going to be back.

In his end-of-year press conference on Monday, Mahomes was asked about the feeling in the locker room after the loss. Mahomes said it was quiet and reflective — for about five minutes.

"I mean for like the first five minutes it was quiet," Mahomes said. "Guys were obviously taking everything in, falling short, and then it just turned to 'we’re going to be back. We’re going to be back in that game.' It’s not the end of something, it’s going to be another chapter, another chapter where we’re going to have to continue to drive to make ourselves better so that we’re back in that game."

The Chiefs' run of three AFC Championship Games, two Super Bowls and one Lombardi Trophy in three years rivals anything accomplished in modern NFL history outside of New England, so Mahomes' perspective is well-justified. Ultimately, the story of the Patrick Mahomes/Andy Reid Chiefs will not be defined by Sunday's loss. Instead, it will be a disappointing moment in team history that followed a magical championship-winning season and came before... whatever happens next.

Mahomes was asked about those future chapters and how the Super Bowl loss will motivate him and the team going forward.

"Yeah, it’ll definitely motivate you," Mahomes said. "When you’re a competitor and you get so close to your ultimate goal and then you fall short, it’s something that will motivate you for the rest of your career. It was a bad feeling in that locker room after the game. You don’t want to have that feeling again, and so luckily enough, we’ll have a lot of the same guys back and we’ll obviously add new guys and we’ll set the tone from the beginning of the year, beginning of the offseason that we have to be better. We have to be better than we were this last year in order to go out there and win the Super Bowl.”

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (left) greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes following Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
