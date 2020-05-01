Virtual offseason proving to be no problem for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

As the pandemic continues to impact the world, the Kansas City Chiefs continue to prepare for the pending upcoming season.

The league’s virtual offseason program kicked off on April 20 and teams have had a couple of weeks to adjust to the unfamiliarity of the new layout of the meetings and workouts.

As far as staying in shape goes, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said in a video conference Friday that his girlfriend and trainers have helped keep him in shape while he trains from home.

“It helps out that my girlfriend is an at-home fitness guru,” Mahomes said. “She actually writes up a lot of the workouts that I was doing before we got to these offseason training things, so her, my trainer in Dallas and [Coach Barry Rubin], our trainer with the Chiefs, have all kind of put together these workout plans for me to make sure that I am getting what I need.

Mahomes said he “got lucky” because he was in the process of putting in a weight room in his house before the shelter-in-place orders swept the country.

When it comes to positional and team meetings, the Chiefs are staying connected through video conferences as the coaches can share plays, notes and thoughts with the players in real-time, just like they would in in-person meetings.

“It’s not Zoom, but it’s another type of virtual meeting program that we have,” Mahomes said. “They’re able to share stuff and we’re able to go through just like in any other meeting. They show us different plays, they send me stuff kind of on my own. Coach Reid is good about that, just keeps asking me about what I like and don’t like and everything like that, so it hasn’t stopped at all.”

Mahomes continued and said the body of work the team is doing feels equal to what they would be doing if they were meeting in person.

“We have a good staff with [quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Mike] Kafka and Coach [Eric] Bieniemy, with Coach Reid, always being innovative,” Mahomes said. “I know Coach Reid is going to have more and more stuff as we keep going.”