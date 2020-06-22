Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

How Patrick Mahomes' Extension Could Change how the NFL Does Contracts

Joshua Brisco

In a breakdown of the NFL's most impactful looming contract situations, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr gives members of the Kansas City Chiefs two spots in the NFL's Top 10. First up is, of course, quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

While Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took the top spot, as his contract situation will directly impact the 2020 season, Mahomes comes in at number two:

2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Another reason why I think the Prescott deal should get done sooner rather than later: Patrick Mahomes is going to break the way we think of NFL contracts and will likely lift all boats in the process. ESPN is reporting that the reigning Super Bowl MVP’s deal will be in excess of $200 million (Matt Ryan currently holds the top “total money” slot at $150 million). Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio has wisely been banging the drum for years for a quarterback contract that is anchored to the total percentage of a rising salary cap. Now that Kirk Cousins has crossed the barrier for nontraditional contracts (in his case, by fully guaranteeing the whole amount), the runway has been paved for other alternative solutions, even if nothing quite as bold has been suggested since. Mahomes is a generational talent who, startlingly, hasn’t come close to peaking and has the best offensive mind in football as his head coach. I’m sure if his contract stipulations were “I’m going to submit a blank check to you the day before the season starts every year” there would be 31 other teams willing to sign on for that. As a 2017 first-round pick, he was not eligible for a new deal until this offseason. So now the Chiefs will have to take care of him.

While I'd argue that Mahomes occupies such a unique spot among NFL players that even the agents of Prescott or Deshaun Watson would have a hard time saying "Well, let's start with Mahomes' deal" with a straight face, Mahomes' contract is going to be massive.

I'm intrigued by the idea of a fully-guaranteed contract or a percentage-of-the-cap deal, but NFL teams are rarely that creative in the process of contract negotiations. However, Mahomes' situation is extremely unique, and if his crew and the Chiefs decide that the best way to lock Mahomes down for the next decade or so is to get untraditional with the numbers, this would be the time to do it.

For Orr's full ranking of the NFL's most impactful deals, click here.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Andy Reid Honored by ESPYs for Super Bowl LIV Win With Video Tribute

Over four months ago, Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl. On Sunday, he was honored with a video tribute during the 2020 ESPYs Awards show.

Tucker D. Franklin

More Mahomes Magic? Whataburger Considering KC

Is there anything Patrick Mahomes can't do? Kansas City could soon be getting a Whataburger in the KC metro area, according to The Kansas City Star.

Joshua Brisco

Honoring Mother, Alex Okafor Won't Stick to Sports

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor related stories about his mother to why he won't stick to sports in an article authored for the Kansas City Star

Joe Andrews

Damien Williams Provides Sneaky Value Late In Fantasy Football Drafts

After the Kansas City Chiefs drafted former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, questions about running back Damien Williams usage rose to the forefront. Should you draft him in fantasy football this season?

Tucker D. Franklin

Who Will Start at Quarterback for the Chargers vs. the Chiefs in Week 2?

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer takes a look at the Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback situation and who the Kansas City Chiefs may face in Week 2.

Joshua Brisco

Athletes Have Never Stuck To Sports, and They Won't Start Now

As racial injustices and police brutality once again rise to the forefront of the nation’s attention, athletes like Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes are using their platforms to voice their opinions more than ever.

Tucker D. Franklin

Second-Year Jump: Can Nick Allegretti Push His Way Into The Starting Rotation?

Second-Year offensive lineman Nick Allegretti is a versatile back up who could push his way into the starting rotation at some point. Arrowhead Report's Mark Van Sickle looks at Allegretti's potential for the 2020 season.

Mark Van Sickle

Podcast: Young NFL Quarterbacks Have Been Really Bad Lately

Roasting Lamar Jackson, Drew Lock, Jarrett Stidham, and other young NFL quarterbacks

Taylor Witt

Jamal Adams Would Come to Kansas City — Should the Chiefs Be Interested?

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams wants out of New York, and Adam Schefter has reported that he would welcome a trade to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joshua Brisco

Charvarious Ward's Excellence in Kansas City Should Lead to a Big Payday

Super Bowl Champion and starting cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs Charvarius Ward has an uncertain future with the team, despite his excellent play.

ConnerChristopherson