Patrick Mahomes Is More Than Ready For Sunday

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field for their AFC divisional-round matchup with the Cleveland Browns, it will be 21 days since the Chiefs starters have played in a football game.

As that time is nearing an end, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has done all the preparation for Sunday and is ready to get back out there.

In his press conference with reporters on Wednesday, Mahomes discussed what he did during the week off to stay sharp physically and mentally.

“Yeah, I mean I stayed on top of everything," Mahomes said. "I practiced as much as I could practice, getting some reps in, making sure I get back to the fundamentals of footwork and stuff like that, and then continue to work out and prepare myself. We didn’t start the way we wanted to last year when we came off the bye and so I want to make sure we do a better job of starting a little bit faster and try not to put ourselves in the deficit.”

The last game that Mahomes played in was not the best game of his career. The 25-year-old quarterback completed 24 of his 44 passing attempts for 278 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His Quarterback Rating of 79.5 was the lowest of the season.

Despite having a bye week before their game last season, Kansas City stumbled out of the gates against the Houston Texans. The visitors started the game strong with a 24 point lead before the Chiefs would go on to score 41 unanswered points to win the game 51-31.

With that on their mind this time around, Mahomes said starting the contest strong isn't something that's vocalized but is understood this year.

“It makes it a lot easier I think you can say that," Mahomes said. "It’s not something we necessarily talk about. I think it’s just kind of understood is that we need to come out playing our best football, playing the team that we’re playing. They’re coming in with a lot of confidence, playing really good football, so we want to do whatever we can to get off on the right foot and build a lead early because they’re a good team that’s able to win football games. So, we need to make sure we come with our best effort from the first snap.”

Read more: Arrowhead Report's Jacob Harris explains how the Cleveland Browns are the Kansas City Chiefs of years past.