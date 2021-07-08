Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Patrick Mahomes on LeBron/Jordan Comparisons with Tom Brady: 'It's Still Early'

In a recent appearance on ESPN's First Take, the Chiefs quarterback touched on whether it's fair to say he's chasing the consensus best signal-caller ever.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has accomplished a lot in the NFL before even turning 26 years old. As a result, he's drawn comparisons to the game's greatest field general of all time. 

In a recent appearance on ESPN's First Take, Mahomes checked in from the site of the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. He was asked about topics ranging from the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss in February, all the way to Eric Bieniemy's coaching prowess and even his now-famous haircut. The most noteworthy question, however, was about comparisons between himself and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. 

Brady has gotten the best of Mahomes in both of their career postseason matchups. The 43-year-old is regarded as the best quarterback to ever play in the NFL. Mahomes naturally gets lumped in that conversation, even starring alongside Brady on this year's Madden cover. When asked about whether he and Brady can be viewed as the NFL's equivalent of LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan, Mahomes pumped the brakes a bit:

"I mean, it's still early for the LeBron-Michael Jordan stuff but for me, if you're in this league then you're trying to win," Mahomes said. "You’re trying to be the best player on that football field every single day. Tom’s done it for a long time and he’s won a lot of Super Bowls. When you’re coming up and watching football, you want to go out there and win championships like he’s done. I’m going to try to do whatever I can every single year to put us in a position that we can win a lot of championships, hopefully.”

Despite his age, Mahomes is quickly building arguably the greatest resume someone of his experience has ever had. He already has a 50-touchdown season, three Pro Bowl nods, a Super Bowl win, an MVP and countless other accolades to his name. It's easy to project out his career and see an NFL legend. The Brady comps aren't completely far-fetched.

With that said, Mahomes clearly seems focused on taking things one season at a time. It takes a village to win rings, and he's reached the pinnacle of the sport once already. His goal heading into the 2021 campaign: get there again. If the Chiefs rinse and repeat that cycle, then the Mahomes-Brady conversations will only grow louder.

Read More: Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady Co-Star on Madden 22 Cover

Feb 4, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during practice as they prepare for Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sanders/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Mahomes 'Doing It All' on Surgically-Repaired Toe

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) following the victory at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Patrick Mahomes on LeBron/Jordan Comparisons with Tom Brady: 'It's Still Early'

Jan 27, 2020; Miami, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tyreek Hill Proposes with Super Bowl-Caliber Engagement Ring

Oct 25, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) catches a pass in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Analyzing the Current State of the Chiefs' Wide Receivers and Linebackers

Sep 22, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Building a Champion: How the Chiefs Spend Their Money on Defense

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman (42) warms up before the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

How Will the Chiefs Look Without Anthony Sherman in 2021?

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman (42) against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Anthony Sherman's Top 5 Moments with the Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) dives across the goal line to score a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Should Have a Better Season in 2021