Sammy Watkins Motivated by Teammates After Return From Injury

Joe Andrews

When Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins injured his hamstring against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, discussions circulated about who could fill his role.

At a glance of the depth chart, it originally appeared wide receiver Mecole Hardman could take a shot at mimicking Watkins. 

Instead, it was Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle who had their time to shine. The duo saw an increase in their offensive snap counts, helping set up opportunities for teammates like wide receiver Tyreek Hill or tight end Travis Kelce. 

“Those guys are rolling, so I’m just trying to catch up to their speed," Watkins told reporters on Wednesday. "I go out there and I’m like man, dang. 10 [Hill], you got Demarcus Robinson. You got everybody. [Marcus] Kemp, freaking Trav [Travis Kelce], everybody is moving freaking fast. I’m like man, I got to catch up to that speed.”

Watkins was tied with Robinson for the second-highest snap count among Chiefs receivers against the Buccaneers, trailing only Hill. 

He caught four of seven targeted passes for 38 yards but was on the field for 57 of the Chiefs’ 79 offensive snaps.

Watkins was No. 3 in receiving yards against the Buccaneers but helped open up opportunities for Hill’s 269 yards and Kelce’s 82 yards.

Hill, Kelce, Hardman and Robinson each led in receiving yardage in at least one game while Watkins was out.

Watkins said the receiver depth creates comfortability but also motivates him to improve as he works back into the offense.

"The offense is going to continue to do what they’ve been doing without me or with me," Watkins said. “I’m just trying to catch up and add my game and my style of play into the game and continue to go out there, and have fun and play and keep winning games.” 

