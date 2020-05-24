Arrowhead Report
Should You Draft Sammy Watkins in Fantasy Football?

Joshua Brisco

As a member of a loaded Kansas City Chiefs offense, Sammy Watkins will certainly have his moments in 2020, but should you draft him in your 2020 fantasy football league?

That was the topic of discussion in the above video between myself and SI fantasy and gambling expert Corey Parson.

While I fully expect Watkins to have his games, moments, and maybe even a few hot weeks in a row, I'm not sure he's even the highest-ceiling receiver going around the 100th pick in the Chiefs' offense. Mecole Hardman, heading into his second year, has a chance to explode after another season in Andy Reid's offense. My take? If you still need a more steady option around that range, Watkins is a fine pick. If you're looking for a higher-upside guy, I'd lean Hardman. However, for both Watkins and Hardman, it will be interesting to watch their draft stocks change closer to draft time.

On the other side, Parson knows he can't quit Watkins:

The Super Bowl champion Chiefs have some of the best offensive talents in the NFL. Guys like Hill, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman and of course quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Plus a small running back committee that can contribute in the passing game. With so many mouths to feed, you have to wonder if Watkins will break down once again if his number is not being called enough.
Many will talk about Watkins and all the strange stories from the Bleacher Report article, but my takeaway was his relationship with Andy Reid. Watkins stated that Reid has told him to be patient. Even in a long-form interview, my mind stays on fantasy football! As a long time Watkins fantasy investor, I will draft Watkins this year and hope my patience finally pays off.

Who do you like from the Chiefs' offense? Leave your strategy in the comments below!

