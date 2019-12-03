Chiefs
Spencer Ware Returning to Chiefs Backfield

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs reinforced their running back depth Tuesday afternoon, bringing back veteran Spencer Ware to the club's backfield. 

The club waived wide receiver Gehrig Dieter to clear roster space for the addition of Ware. 

Ware announced his own signing Tuesday afternoon via his social media accounts.

Ware played 38 games for the Chiefs with 18 starts for the club between the and 2018 seasons. He delivered a career year in the 2016 season, rushing for 921 yards with three touchdown while catching 33 passes for 447 yards and two scores. 

Ware suffered a posterolateral corner injury in his right knee during the 2017 preseason that sent him to injured reserve for the entire campaign. Ware signed with the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason, but required ankle surgery this summer. That led the Colts to parting ways with Ware via an injury settlement. 

His return comes at a time with the Chiefs battling injuries at the running back position. Damien Williams suffered a rib injury in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and backup Darrel Williams sustained a hamstring injury Sunday against the Raiders. Head coach Andy Reid suggested that the injury may keep Darrel Williams out of the lineup this week. 

“Darrel's injury looked like he had a hamstring, and that didn't look very good, so there's probably a pretty good chance he doesn't play, Reid said on Monday. 

The Chiefs continue keeping veteran LeSean McCoy on a snap count. He played 24 snaps against the Raiders with rookie Darwin Thompson filling during the second half.

