The Kansas City Chiefs are Continuing to Streak

The Kansas City Chiefs are doing all sorts of streaking, and the most important streak could come with a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

I’m a guy who likes a good streak. A few weeks ago, I wrote about the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-point scoring streak, but more streaks keep popping up throughout this 2020 season for Kansas City.

The Chiefs are now riding a streak of scoring 21 points or more in 28 consecutive games. The second-best streak is also held by the Chiefs, starting December 3, 2017, and lasting until October 6, 2019.



The Chiefs will be out in full force against the Falcons on Sunday, but there is speculation whether or not Andy Reid will play his key starters in Week 17 if the team has the AFC's No. 1 seed wrapped up. This could potentially put the streak at risk if, say, Chad Henne started instead of Patrick Mahomes against the Los Angeles Chargers to close out the season.

There were a few streaks that ended in the game last week against the New Orleans Saints. The Chiefs defense held Drew Brees to a completion percentage under 50%. He had previously thrown for a completion percentage over 50% in an NFL-record 115 consecutive games. Now that Brees’ streak has ended, Patrick Mahomes now holds the longest streak of games throwing over a 50% completion rate at 50 games, which is as many games as he has started in his NFL career, playoffs included.

One streak that ended for Mahomes on Sunday was his streak of consecutive games throwing for 300 yards or more. He had tied an NFL record, throwing for 300 yards or more in six consecutive games, but was only able to throw for 254 yards against a stingy Saints defense.

Despite not throwing for 300 yards, Mahomes and the Chiefs offense did continue their winning streak against top-five defenses. Mahomes is now 9-0 against teams who were ranked as a top-five defense heading into the matchup. The Chiefs have also put up an average of 29 points per game in those nine wins.

Speaking of nine-game winning streaks, the Chiefs are currently riding a nine-game winning streak as they head into the matchup against the Falcons on Sunday. A 10-game winning streak would be the second-longest streak in team history and the longest single-season winning streak in franchise history.

Did someone say 10-game winning streak? The Chiefs currently have a 10-game road winning streak dating back to last season. This is the first time the Chiefs have gone 8-0 on the road in a single season in the history of the franchise. Say what you will about the Chiefs winning too many close games, but this is a special season for this squad.

A streak the Chiefs’ fan base would like to see come to a close on Sunday against the Falcons is an NFL-record six consecutive games winning by six points or less. Yes, a win is a win. However, most of Chiefs Kingdom has been waiting to see this team destroy an inferior opponent. The Falcons have a very good offense when they are clicking. Their defense leaves a lot to be desired, and Patrick Mahomes can take full advantage on Sunday. A double-digit victory should be the expectation, but we’ll see if this is a streak that continues or ends when the clock strikes zero at the end of the fourth quarter.

Though streaks are fun to follow and discuss, the most important one remains winning their 10th consecutive game on Sunday and clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Getting the lone bye would be an enormous advantage for the Chiefs and their run it back campaign. If the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowl titles for the first time in franchise history, we can all go streaking.