The Kansas City Chiefs' Legion of Zoom is Ready to Soar

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver room should ask to borrow a phrase that was well-known through the Kansas City Royals organization during their 2014-2015 World Series runs. “That’s what speed do,” as outfielder Jarrod Dyson would say, became a slogan for a team that loved stealing bases and putting pressure on opposing pitching and defenses.

A week ago, Chiefs wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman decided to have a race. Hill showed he’s still the fastest man on the team. However, Hardman may be the second-fastest player, not just on the Chiefs, but in the NFL.

Hill runs a 4.2 40-yard dash while Hardman runs a 4.3. There hasn’t even been much talk about Sammy Watkins, who clocks in as the third-fastest wide receiver on the team and only runs a 4.4. According to teammate Charvarius Ward, there are three other wide receivers on the team that run in the 4.3-4.4 range as well, and they're making training camp tough on the defense.

These speedsters possess a talent that can’t be coached but can be utilized to exploit opposing defenses regularly, as has been the case the past few seasons. We've seen Hill blow by defenders on the regular. Watkins has showcased his talents most often when the lights are the brightest in playoff games. Most of Hardman’s production last season came when Tyreek Hill wasn’t on the field. This 83-yard touchdown against the Ravens in week three (when Hill was out due to an injury) comes to mind.

Due to COVID-19, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has had more time than usual during this offseason to draw up new plays. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Reid utilize three- or four-receiver sets more often with Hardman, Hill, and Watkins on the field at the same time this season.

Let’s not forget to add All-Pro and future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce, fifth-year wide receiver DeMarcus Robinson and rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire into the mix. This offense could be back to all-time great levels for the 2020 campaign. Oh, and they have the 2018 league MVP and Super Bowl 54 MVP leading the offense in quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Legion of Zoom is ready to run through NFL defenses, and even as the Chiefs' offense has been virtually unstoppable in the last two years, they should reach an even more outrageous level of excellence in 2020.