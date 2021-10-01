The Chiefs Showed Evolution on Offense Against the Chargers

The Chargers have been a thorn in the side of the Chiefs offense the last few years, but there were encouraging signs on Sunday that the Chiefs are evolving.

Despite the loss, it is okay to be encouraged by the Kansas City Chiefs' offense and their performance against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Well, other than the four turnovers.

Going forward, one would expect the Chiefs will not commit four turnovers in one game. However, there were very repeatable strengths shown by the Chiefs against an opponent that has given them trouble recently that show the offense has developed a few new wrinkles this year.

In looking at the last four times the Chiefs have played the Chargers with Patrick Mahomes starting at quarterback since the 2019 season, last Sunday was probably the offense's best outing against their division rival. It is crazy that on a day with four turnovers that was the case, but it's true.

Compared to both Chargers games in 2019 and the first Chargers game in 2020 (the Chiefs rested starters in the second Chargers game last year), the Chiefs offense on last Sunday had:

The most first downs.

The best third-down conversion percentage.

The second-best yards per play.

The second-best yards per passing attempt.

The second-best yards per rushing attempt.

The second-best passing EPA.

Was 3-of-4 in red zone conversions.

Tied for most offensive points scored.

While the turnovers should not be ignored, everything around them was an improvement. The crux of the last few years against the Chargers has been that the Chiefs have struggled to move the ball consistently down the field.

The 2020 matchup with the Chargers famously featured Tyrod Taylor having his lung punctured pregame, which led to Justin Herbert starting his first NFL game. What many forget about that day was the Chiefs started the game with three straight three-and-outs and only got it together in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime. The offense was inconsistent and struggled.

In the second Chargers game of 2019, the Chiefs scored two touchdowns off two monster plays from Mecole Hardman (kick return) and Damien Williams (84-yard run). Mahomes threw for a shockingly low 174 yards and generated the lowest passing EPA of the four games in the last three years in which he played against the Chargers.

In the first Chargers game of 2019, the Chiefs actually had negative passing EPA — their worst yards per play of the four games mentioned — and were a paltry 6-for-13 on third down. The only reason the Chiefs did not get blown out was because Philip Rivers threw four interceptions. This was the game in Mexico City, so that could have been a factor, but it was still a disappointing day from the offense nonetheless.

The reason the 2021 game, a loss compared to three wins before, was better for the offense was the balance. The passing and rushing game both looked good at the same time. Why? Well, it is hard not to credit the Chiefs' revamped offensive line.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs' offensive line had a really nice day Sunday (other than the fumble for Edwards-Helaire). The Chiefs' run game with Edwards-Helaire generated four runs of at least five yards on first-and-10, and it also had five runs that generated a first down. Considering there were 17 total attempts by Edwards-Helaire, that is a very productive day.

The reason this is important against the Chargers, and important going forward for the Chiefs, is that the blueprint is out to at least mitigate the Chiefs’ offense's big plays. Brandon Staley is a disciple of Vic Fangio and their coaching tree is all about Cover 2 defenses that mitigate explosive plays. Staley takes this even further and loves to play with light boxes, daring opposing offenses to run.

While running the ball more does play into the point of the defense, if you cannot run against the light boxes at all, it's a double-whammy. Sometimes, you do need to take what the defense gives you and the Chiefs' offense of the last two years hasn't been able to even do that. If Williams’ 84-yard touchdown run is taken out of the second Chargers game of 2019, the Chiefs’ 141 yards of rushing by running backs and wide receivers (excluding Mahomes scrambles) on Sunday is easily higher than any other total by the Chiefs in the other three games. The second-highest total was 71 yards.

The Chiefs’ passing game also delivered a solid game on Sunday, and pairing that with an efficient run game really allowed the offense to move the ball against an opponent that they had struggled against before.

No one believes Mahomes will continue to throw terrible interceptions or that the Chiefs will continue fumbling at the rate they have so far this season. The Chiefs were tied for the fourth-least giveaways last year in the NFL. There will be some regression in that area as the team makes it a priority.

The new offensive line, however, is a change from previous seasons and has been playing well to start the year. With its continued growth and integration into the offense, the offense should surely continue to prosper. This new dimension, an offensive line that pairs quality pass blocking with much-improved run blocking, could provide a boost to a Chiefs offense that needs an equalizer against some defenses.

The Chargers game proved this Chiefs offense is evolving, despite the result being less than ideal.

Read More: Setting Expectations for Josh Gordon as a Chief