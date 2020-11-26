SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Tyrann Mathieu Strives for Defensive Improvement in Week 12

Joe Andrews

The Kansas City Chiefs defense is searching for improvement after only beating its last two opponents by a single score.

On Wednesday, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu told reporters growing as a defense should be a relatively smooth process considering the unit's mentality and drive.

"Mentally, we’re kind of upset with the last two outings we’ve had," Mathieu said. "I wouldn’t say that we’re down, we’ve kind of been in these situations before, the kind of situations where you have to lean on each other, take the coaching and you’ve got to find a way to get better. I think we have the right kind of guys in our room.”

Last Sunday, quarterback Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders carved through the Chiefs’ defense, gaining 364 total yards of offense in the Chiefs' 35-31 win.

The Raiders converted six of nine third-down attempts and punted the ball just twice. Additionally, the home team gained 11 or more yards on 16 plays.

“Obviously, I didn’t think we did a great job tackling early on in the game. It was a lot of third downs where we couldn’t get off the field, missed tackles, miscommunication. It's little things but they’re important things. If we can continue to harp on those things and continue to make those things important, I think we’ll be fine.”

The Chiefs' schedule doesn't get any easier as they will be tested again this Sunday. Kansas City will travel to face Tom Brady and the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The last time the Chiefs faced the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 17 years old.

Brady sits No. 2 behind the Chiefs quarterback in terms of passing yards, collecting 2,885 this season. He averages 259.5 per game, good enough for the 10th-best average in the league.

Mathieu said perfection is the goal as the defense works together to grow in the areas of struggle from the previous two games.

"I don’t think we feel the best right now, especially defensively, especially these last two games," Mathieu said. "We've got another good football team that we’ve got to play this week, so we have to turn a page and really find a way to continue to commit to each other.”

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Raiders — Not the Steelers — Are the Chiefs' Biggest Worry in the AFC

While the Pittsburgh Steelers maintain the league's only perfect record, the Kansas City Chiefs' biggest threat to retaining the Lamar Hunt Trophy might be in their own division.

Tucker D. Franklin

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs Defeat Las Vegas Raiders 35-31

What do the advanced metrics have to say about the Kansas City Chiefs' 35-31 win over the Las Vegas Raiders?

Sam Hays

The Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady Rivalry Gets a Change in Scenery

For the first time in Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' short career he is preparing to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but not all things about the Bucs are unfamiliar.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Officially Sign Stefen Wisniewski, Place Byron Pringle On the Injured Reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced a trio of roster moves including placing wide receiver Byron Pringle on the injured reserve list on Tuesday afternoon.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Running Game Returns to Relevance in Win Over Raiders

In Sunday night's high-scoring victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' passing game earned the headlines, but Kansas City's running game quietly had its most productive game in a month.

Joe Andrews

Sunday Showed the Chiefs Defense is Still Looking For Answers

Possibly more questions were raised about the Kansas City Chiefs defense following the team's 35-31 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday than answers were shown.

Tucker D. Franklin

Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes: 'I'd Take Him Over Everybody'

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn’t worry when the Las Vegas Raiders took a three-point lead in the final two minutes of Sunday’s AFC West rivalry matchup. He knew who his quarterback was.

Joe Andrews

No Lead is Safe Against the Chiefs and Everyone Knows It

Even when things look bleak and their backs are against the wall, the Kansas City Chiefs almost always find a way to win. At this point, that's not a fluke.

Jordan Foote

Patrick Mahomes is the NFL MVP Front-Runner

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to escape Las Vegas with a 35-31 win against the Raiders on Sunday thanks in part to a big performance from their star quarterback.

Tucker D. Franklin

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Are On Another Level

This may come as no surprise but Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was there for quarterback Patrick Mahomes when he was needed the most.

Tucker D. Franklin