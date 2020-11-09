Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes Find Rhythm Through 18 Targets in Win Over Panthers

After crossing no more than 11 targets in a single game through the first eight weeks of the season, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill saw a slew of passes thrown his way in the Chiefs' 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Hill caught half of the 18 balls thrown his way by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, finishing the game with 113 yards and two touchdowns.

With nine of Hill's targets falling incomplete, Mahomes and Hill both seemed to take some of the blame for some of the miscommunication on the field, but Hill took the blame for a near-touchdown that the duo couldn't connect on early in the game.

“I’m going to take all of the blame right there,” Hill said. “It’s just me just doing too much within my route…. I’ll be better next week whenever we play after the bye week.”

In the second half, Hill caught three passes, with two going for touchdowns. It was the second straight game Hill has recorded over 95 yards while catching two touchdowns from Mahomes.

“Pat is going to be Pat no matter what, and I’m going to be me,” Hill said. “So, I know if Pat overshoots me on one play or if I drop a pass, we’re still going to come back and trust each other to make the next play because that’s how we get out."

Heading into the bye, Hill has caught 35 receptions for 537 yards and seven touchdowns. He also has a single rushing touchdown, putting him ahead of the seven total scores he had in 2019.

“It’s being patient with my game and just staying true with who I am," Hill said. "You know, I’m always humble so I feel like good things happen to humble folks. I’m going to continue to work hard for this team and always have a win-first mindset.”