Tyreek Hill Predicts Seven Super Bowl Wins For the Chiefs

Tucker D. Franklin

No one may be as confident in the Kansas City Chiefs as wide receiver Tyreek Hill as he predicted the Chiefs will win seven championships on ESPN's First Take.

The conversation began when defensive tackle Chris Jones said in a video conference with reporters that the Chiefs will win "five-plus" Super Bowls in the future.

Hill said the team's stacked roster could bring Kansas City success for years to come.

"Well, I'm not gonna say he's telling a fib," Hill said when asked about Jones' comments. "But Chris Jones, he's definitely  he's definitely a man of his word, and we're definitely creating something special here in KC, so I don't see why not. Why say five? Why not go seven rings? Right now we're just chasing [Michael] Jordan, so that's what we do. So I'm going over five, and I'm saying seven."

Michael Jordan won six championships with the Chicago Bulls, while there are only two NFL franchises, the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have won six Super Bowls. The Chiefs' Super Bowl victory in February was the franchise's second.

Tampa Bay Buccanneers quarterback Tom Brady responded to Hill's quote in a tweet that said, "Totally agree @cheetah. Why not go 7 rings..."

With the CEO of Sack Nation, Chris Jones, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes locked up for the long-term, why not dream big?

Currently, the Chiefs are 6/1 favorites to win Super Bowl LV. Kansas City is followed by the Baltimore Ravens, San Fransisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints. Brady's Buccaneers round out the top five as their odds are listed at 14/1.

