Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Tyreek Hill Runs Blazing 40-Yard Dash in Race Against Terrell Owens

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is fast.

That is something a lot of people already know, but Hill showed just how fast he was in a recent training session with former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens as the two decided to do a 100-yard race  with Owens getting a 10-yard head start  for $1,000. 

Hill, who has a strong argument as the fastest receiver in the NFL, couldn’t catch the Hall of Famer but was able to best him in a 40-yard dash later.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was impressed by Hill's speed in the video as he commented on Instagram, "So you just let off the gas with 7 yards left after running a 100 and still run a 4.3?"

More Chiefs players wanted in on the race after the video was public. Safety Juan Thornhill and wide receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted about their desire to be included in a race with Hill.

Sports Illustrated's Dan Gartland assessed the video and found more than meets the eye.

Outlets like Bleacher Report hyped up the 4.4-second time. If you search Twitter for T.O.’s name and 4.4, you’ll find tons of people talking about how he needs to be back in the NFL. If he really had run a 4.4 40, of course he should get an NFL contract. But he obviously didn’t really run that fast.

I put Hill’s video into some editing software so that I could cut it frame-by-frame to time the race precisely. Hill ran his 40 in 4.6 seconds. Owens was 4.9. 

That’s still insanely fast, especially for a 46-year-old! If Owens ran that time at the 2020 NFL combine, he’d be on par with a lot of tight ends and pass rushers. When he ran the 40 at the 1996 combine (before the introduction of electronic timing), he was clocked at 4.65 seconds, not far off from what he ran against Hill. 

Hill told Owens that he was faster than some of his Super Bowl-winning teammates. Owens also made a pitch in the video to Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid after the race.

"I'm faster than half [the people] in the league!" Owens said. "Andy Reid, trust me, if you get into trouble now, if you get in trouble, I'm letting you know right now, I'm social distancing, I got my mask on, but if you ready, it's going to be mask off. Bring me to Kansas City now!"

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who the Chiefs Should Be Planning to Keep in 2021

With most of their stars locked up for the next two seasons and limited salary cap space, the Chiefs will need to be selective with who they try to bring back in the 2021 NFL season.

Sam Hays

Chris Jones has Plans for Kansas City: Get Sacks, Win Championships, Have Fun

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones isn’t settling for just one Super Bowl ring and a four-year, $85 million contract extension. He wants to build a dynasty and a Hall of Fame career in KC.

Joe Andrews

The Chiefs are in Good Hands as the NFL Adapts to COVID-Changed World

The Kansas City Chiefs' plan to repeat as Super Bowl Champions isn't just confined to what they do on the field, as the NFL works to coexist with COVID-19.

Austin J

If Chiefs Fans Don’t Want To Lose Their Name, They Have To Evolve

After decades of kicking the can down the road, professional sports are finally facing the uncomfortable questions about Native American mascots. When the Chiefs do, their fans have two choices; evolve or lose the name.

jacobharris

The Chiefs Have the Best Offensive Weapons in Football

The Kansas City Chiefs have the best offensive weapons in football, as ranked by Bill Barnwell of ESPN, and, frankly, it might not even be that close.

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs Sign Clyde Edwards-Helaire to Four-Year Rookie Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs and rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire have reportedly agreed to a four-year rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Joshua Brisco

How Patrick Mahomes Paved the Way for the Chris Jones Contract — 'I Left Some on the Table'

After the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones agreed to a four year, $85 million contract on July 14, Jones spoke to the media for the first time Monday.

Tucker D. Franklin

Andy Reid Discusses Chiefs' Plans for Training Camp During COVID-19

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid described the precautions the franchise has put in place for a socially distanced training camp.

Joe Andrews

Patrick Mahomes Knows How to Keep the Players Around Him Happy

As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went into contract negotiations with the team’s front office, he had years of experience on his side.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Verbally Agree to Agreements with All Six Rookies Ahead of Training Camp

According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs and all six of their 2020 NFL Draft picks have verbally agreed to contracts.

Tucker D. Franklin