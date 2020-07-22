Tyreek Hill Runs Blazing 40-Yard Dash in Race Against Terrell Owens

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is fast.

That is something a lot of people already know, but Hill showed just how fast he was in a recent training session with former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens as the two decided to do a 100-yard race — with Owens getting a 10-yard head start — for $1,000.

Hill, who has a strong argument as the fastest receiver in the NFL, couldn’t catch the Hall of Famer but was able to best him in a 40-yard dash later.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was impressed by Hill's speed in the video as he commented on Instagram, "So you just let off the gas with 7 yards left after running a 100 and still run a 4.3?"

More Chiefs players wanted in on the race after the video was public. Safety Juan Thornhill and wide receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted about their desire to be included in a race with Hill.

Sports Illustrated's Dan Gartland assessed the video and found more than meets the eye.

Outlets like Bleacher Report hyped up the 4.4-second time. If you search Twitter for T.O.’s name and 4.4, you’ll find tons of people talking about how he needs to be back in the NFL. If he really had run a 4.4 40, of course he should get an NFL contract. But he obviously didn’t really run that fast. I put Hill’s video into some editing software so that I could cut it frame-by-frame to time the race precisely. Hill ran his 40 in 4.6 seconds. Owens was 4.9. That’s still insanely fast, especially for a 46-year-old! If Owens ran that time at the 2020 NFL combine, he’d be on par with a lot of tight ends and pass rushers. When he ran the 40 at the 1996 combine (before the introduction of electronic timing), he was clocked at 4.65 seconds, not far off from what he ran against Hill.

Hill told Owens that he was faster than some of his Super Bowl-winning teammates. Owens also made a pitch in the video to Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid after the race.

"I'm faster than half [the people] in the league!" Owens said. "Andy Reid, trust me, if you get into trouble now, if you get in trouble, I'm letting you know right now, I'm social distancing, I got my mask on, but if you ready, it's going to be mask off. Bring me to Kansas City now!"