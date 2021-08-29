With a Full Arrowhead and High-Flying Offense, the Chiefs Will Be Unbeatable

There is nothing quite like the scene out at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City for a Kansas City Chiefs game, completed by the smell of barbecue smoke lingering through the parking lot as fans make their way to the entrance of the stadium.

The fans showed out at the first and only preseason home game for the Chiefs on Friday night against the Minnesota Vikings. There seemed to be a buzz throughout the stadium, and not just because of the alcohol being consumed. With no capacity restrictions, things seemed to be somewhat normal again at Arrowhead Stadium.

Even the offense seemed to get back to normal in this preseason finale. Jerrick McKinnon, who was starting at running back in place of Clyde Edwards-Helaire (out with an ankle injury) and Darrel Williams (out in concussion protocol), got things going with three carries for 16 yards on the opening drive.

This opened things up for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw his first pass of the game to Travis Kelce on an incredible side-armed toss that flew 25 yards down the field for a first down.

The series concluded with a beautiful 35-yard touchdown toss from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill in a majestic play that has become somewhat normal over the past few seasons in Kansas City. The offense looks just fine.

The Vikings' offense took the field and drove into the red zone with several chunk plays that the Chiefs' defense was having trouble stopping. The "bend but don't break" mentality showed up and the Chiefs made a big stop and forced a field goal. Willie Gay Jr. made the hit of the night and once again showcased why the Chiefs have high hopes for him this season and beyond.

The offense continued its dominance on their second drive of the evening. Running back Darwin Thompson got involved and wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson were in the mix on the possession as well. Mahomes connected with Blake Bell in the red zone for the team's second touchdown of the night and that was enough for the starters. Mahomes finished the game 7-for-8 for 117 yards and two touchdowns. That was good enough for a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

The offensive line continued to look like a unit that will be able to protect Mahomes and give extra push for the running backs. When this offense is firing on all cylinders, there is no team in the NFL that will stop the Chiefs.

As the game continued, some of the players fighting for roster spots were featured. Daurice Fountain continued to impress and was targeted the most of any Chiefs receiver against the Vikings. Marcus Kemp made the most of his playing time and hauled in a nice touchdown grab just before halftime. Noah Gray and Jody Fortson made some nice catches, further solidifying that there could very well be four tight ends kept on the final roster.

Cornell Powell, the Chiefs fifth-round pick out of Clemson, could be on the outside looking in when cuts are made. If the Chiefs don't feel like he can make the cut this season, there's a good chance he will clear waivers and land on the practice squad. There's been solid competition at the end of the wide receiver depth chart throughout camp and the preseason and Powell may just be out of luck for the 2021 season.

One name that has stood out the past two preseason games is running back Derrick Gore. The running back room is pretty tight with Edwards-Helaire, Williams, McKinnon, and Thompson, but Gore has made a case for himself and proven to be worthy of a roster spot if the team decides to keep him. The Chiefs typically don’t carry five running backs on the roster, so like Powell, he may be relegated to the practice squad to start the season. However, he has stepped up and shown what he is capable of as the preseason came to a close.

There were no new injuries to speak of following Friday's game, which is great news for the Chiefs. With a bye week before the regular season starts, the Chiefs can get the players who were dinged up back on the mend and hopefully be ready to go in week one against the Cleveland Browns.

There are two weeks until the regular season begins and the "Take It Back" campaign officially kicks off. The parking lot will be ready for your tailgates, the stadium will be ready for your passion and the team will be ready to get another win to start the season.