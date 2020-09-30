After Beating Their Closest AFC Competition Handedly, Can the Chiefs Really Go Undefeated?
Tucker D. Franklin
After the Kansas City Chiefs asserted their dominance against the Baltimore Ravens in their 34-20 win on Monday Night Football, the team looked nearly unbeatable even after giving the Ravens some opportunities.
Kansas City had a missed point-after attempt, a missed field goal, a fumble on their first drive of the second half when they were destined for the endzone, failed a fourth-down conversion and two dropped interceptions but still won the game by two scores.