S Derwin James Leads Athletic Chargers Defense vs. Chiefs in Season Finale

Regan Creswell

Defensive Breakdown

The Chargers have made some minor changes on defense since the first meeting between these two teams in November. They still deploy 4-3 front, but the return Derwin James from injury instigated a move toward more Man Free and Cover 2 coverages along with their usual Cover 3. James brings an attitude on the back end of the defense severely lacking in his absence.

The super athletic athletic defense starts up front with edge rushers Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa. Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery also provides a nice interior rush with his deceptive quickness.

Several of the linebackers are converted college safeties, so while a tad undersized the possess quickness and ability to defend sideline-to-sideline.

The defensive backs, despite some injuries, remain a solid group. James acts as the enforcer on the back end, but he can also man up the tight end with great success. Casey Hayward Jr. is a very good shutdown corner, and should have some fun battles with Chiefs receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins.

Beating The Defense

The Chiefs haven't run the ball effectively much as of late, but opportunities present themselves on the ground against the Chargers. Fullback Anthony Sherman can serve as a lead blocker on runs between the tackles. Kansas City can also stretch the ball laterally, but cutback lanes  can open when the Chargers pursue to the sideline with their speed.

Slowing down Bosa requires pulling linemen, split zone looks and chip blocks to keep him on his toes. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes can vary his snap count and use RPOs to affect the quick get-off of Bosa and Ingram. An effective hard count can draw them offsides.

The Kansas City screen game can work effectively against the aggressive play of the Chargers defense. Double moves can also open up some deep-shot opportunities. Bunch sets should create confusion and missed assignments in coverage, especially on intermediate routes.

Mahomes should target cornerback Michael Davis in the passing game because the Chiefs’ receivers should win one-on-one matchups with him regularly. The post/wheel concept can attack the Chargers when they are in Cover 3. Los Angeles will forget to cover running backs out of the backfield occasionally, but have the speed to limit huge gains on the wide open passes in the flats.

Chiefs-Chargers Keys & Matchups: Kansas City Looks to Extend Dominance over AFC West Opponents

Regan Creswell

The Chiefs look to keep their winning streak alive heading into the playoffs as they battle AFC West rival Chargers in final regular season game of the year.

Forcing Mistakes from Philip Rivers Key for Chiefs Against Los Angeles Chargers

Regan Creswell

Questionable offensive line play and risky decisions by Rivers should lead to a big day by a surging Kanas City defense

Chiefs Heading Into Season Finale vs. Chargers with Healthy Lineup

Matt Derrick

CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder) won't play in Week 17, but the club could see the return of LG Andrew Wylie (ankle) and DT Xavier Williams (ankle)

Chiefs DT Xavier Williams Primed for Return to Action vs. Chargers

Matt Derrick

Williams missed 10 games with a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 5 loss against Indianapolis

Chiefs DE Terrell Suggs Solid in Kansas City Debut

Matt Derrick

Suggs finds himself fitting in quickly with Chiefs defense, which looks to benefit from his leadership, postseason experience.

Chiefs Defense Shuts Down Bears in 26-3 Victory

Matt Derrick

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes a couple of offensive milestones, but the Chiefs defense locks down another opponent extending club's winning streak to five games.

Mack, Bears' Defense Tries Their Hand At Stopping Kansas City's Offense

Regan Creswell

Khalil Mack leads the strong Bears' defense in their toughest task to date, stopping a Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid led offense.

Chiefs-Bears Keys & Matchups: Can Pupil Matt Nagy Match Wits with Mentor Andy Reid?

Regan Creswell

The Chiefs take on the Bears in a Sunday night showdown, featuring a battle between Chicago head coach Matt Nagy and his mentor Andy Reid

Photo Gallery: Best Moments from Chiefs-Bears in Week 16

Matt Derrick

The best photos from the Week 16 contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field

Chiefs Lock in 2020 Regular Season Opponents

Matt Derrick

Kansas City will make trips to Baltimore and New Orleans while hosting the Patriots and Texans in 2020 regular season