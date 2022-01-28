Skip to main content

Friday Injury Update: Status of Tyrann Mathieu, Rashad Fenton for AFC Championship

The latest injury updates ahead of the battle for the AFC between the Chiefs and Bengals.

Just days away from their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs have mostly good news on the injury front as they prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Thursday, safety Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) was listed as a full participant despite not having fully completed concussion protocol. On Friday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Mathieu practiced again despite still not having cleared protocol. Reid said he expects Mathieu to be "ready to roll," but that the team will have to wait and see until Saturday for the next steps.

Reid did not give an injury designation for Mathieu, cornerback Rashad Fenton (back) or running back Darrel Williams (toe), but official designations and full vs. limited participation will be indicated later in the day on the team's official injury report.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is forced out of bounds in the red zone by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) helps in the second half of the NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 34-31. © Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Thursday, Fenton was a full participant after missing the Chiefs' first two playoff games, and Williams was limited with the toe injury that has had him on and off the field throughout the playoffs.

On Friday, Reid said he thinks Williams will be "okay," and that he was limited in hopes of keeping his toe injury from flaring up.

The Chiefs' most significant injuries remain at right tackle, as their top two right tackles — veteran Mike Remmers and first-year lineman Lucas Niang — are on the injured reserve list, leaving Andrew Wylie to continue to start on the right side.

The Buffalo Bills attacked the middle of the field in Sunday's divisional round matchup against the Chiefs, and the pending return of Mathieu and Fenton should help the Chiefs' defensive backfield.

In the Chiefs' first matchup with the Bengals (which included a full game from Mathieu and Fenton), the Chiefs gave up 446 yards and four touchdowns to quarterback Joe Burrow, with 266 yards and three touchdowns going to rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

The Chiefs will get their chance at revenge against the Bengals on Sunday when Kansas City hosts its fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CT.

