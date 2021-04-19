Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes Have Received the COVID-19 Vaccine

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have confirmed that they've been vaccinated against COVID-19. In a virtual press conference on Monday, Reid and Mahomes both took questions about the vaccination and how the team is proceeding as more than half of American adults have now gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot.

With all American adults eligible for the vaccine as of Monday, Mahomes talked about his vaccination and what conversations he and his teammates have had about the vaccine.

"Yeah I've been vaccinated already," Mahomes said. "To me, it was more of a personal decision with having a baby girl and knowing I was going to be around people, I wanted to make sure I could do whatever I could to help keep her healthy but I think it's a personal decision for everybody. I mean, whatever you believe I think you can do whatever that is and we'll figure out the best way to keep each other healthy by social distancing and doing whatever it is whenever we can in this building."

In addition to discussing his own vaccination, Reid was asked if he knew how many Chiefs players have been vaccinated to this point.

"Listen, I’m giving you approximates now, there’s approximately 18 that have been vaccinated," Reid said. "The staff will have an opportunity to do that starting tomorrow. Right now there’s a handful of them that have already been vaccinated, myself included. I think the more that we can push towards that, I think that’s a positive. I think giving people an opportunity to do it is great as we move forward. Anyways, that’s my own thought on it. I don’t want anybody to get sick and I surely don’t want anybody to pass away, so I think in certain situations a vaccine becomes important. We’ve seen it from the polio era on through that things have taken place where it’s helped us as humans here move forward, so I put that right there."

As the world — both NFL and otherwise — works towards a return to a more normal day-to-day experience, Chiefs Kingdom can rest easier knowing that their head coach and MVP quarterback will be good to go and COVID-free in 2021.

Read More: Why the Chiefs Shouldn't (Definitely) Draft an Offensive Tackle in the First Round