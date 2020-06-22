Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Andy Reid Honored by ESPYs for Super Bowl LIV Win With Video Tribute

Tucker D. Franklin

Over four months ago, Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl. On Sunday, he was honored with a video tribute during the 2020 ESPYs Awards show.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the ESPYs to be held virtually, there weren’t any team awards handed out. While the ESPYs usually recognize extraordinary performances in the sports world, it shifted focus to honor those who showed service, perseverance, and courage in this time of need.

Instead of giving out awards such as Best Upset Win or Best NFL Player, new awards were created such as the Arthur Ashe Courage Award or the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award to honor civic or social impact outside of sports. 

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce broke the news on a video call with some of Kansas City’s most famous fans including Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle, David Koechner and Heidi Gardner.

The video montage honoring Reid showcased events throughout his career and ended with the Super Bowl victory in Miami this past season. Before the victory, Reid was the winningest head coach without a championship.

Mahomes, wide receiver Gehrig Dieter and former Chief Jeff Allen took to Twitter to celebrate and shout out Big Red.

Reid has spent 21 years as a head coach in the NFL, in Philidelphia and Kansas City. Before that, he was an assistant from 1992-1998. Big Red has 10 division titles to his name and two conference championships.

As of 2020, 10 of Reid's assistants have become head coaches while two have won the Super Bowl.

Reid’s career record is 207-128-1 in the regular season and 15-14 in the playoffs.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Patrick Mahomes' Extension Could Change how the NFL Does Contracts

In a breakdown of the NFL's top looming contract situations, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr gives members of the Kansas City Chiefs two spots in the NFL's Top 10. First up: quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Joshua Brisco

More Mahomes Magic? Whataburger Considering KC

Is there anything Patrick Mahomes can't do? Kansas City could soon be getting a Whataburger in the KC metro area, according to The Kansas City Star.

Joshua Brisco

Honoring Mother, Alex Okafor Won't Stick to Sports

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor related stories about his mother to why he won't stick to sports in an article authored for the Kansas City Star

Joe Andrews

Damien Williams Provides Sneaky Value Late In Fantasy Football Drafts

After the Kansas City Chiefs drafted former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, questions about running back Damien Williams usage rose to the forefront. Should you draft him in fantasy football this season?

Tucker D. Franklin

Who Will Start at Quarterback for the Chargers vs. the Chiefs in Week 2?

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer takes a look at the Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback situation and who the Kansas City Chiefs may face in Week 2.

Joshua Brisco

Athletes Have Never Stuck To Sports, and They Won't Start Now

As racial injustices and police brutality once again rise to the forefront of the nation’s attention, athletes like Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes are using their platforms to voice their opinions more than ever.

Tucker D. Franklin

Second-Year Jump: Can Nick Allegretti Push His Way Into The Starting Rotation?

Second-Year offensive lineman Nick Allegretti is a versatile back up who could push his way into the starting rotation at some point. Arrowhead Report's Mark Van Sickle looks at Allegretti's potential for the 2020 season.

Mark Van Sickle

Podcast: Young NFL Quarterbacks Have Been Really Bad Lately

Roasting Lamar Jackson, Drew Lock, Jarrett Stidham, and other young NFL quarterbacks

Taylor Witt

Jamal Adams Would Come to Kansas City — Should the Chiefs Be Interested?

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams wants out of New York, and Adam Schefter has reported that he would welcome a trade to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joshua Brisco

Charvarious Ward's Excellence in Kansas City Should Lead to a Big Payday

Super Bowl Champion and starting cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs Charvarius Ward has an uncertain future with the team, despite his excellent play.

ConnerChristopherson