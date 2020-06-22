Andy Reid Honored by ESPYs for Super Bowl LIV Win With Video Tribute

Over four months ago, Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl. On Sunday, he was honored with a video tribute during the 2020 ESPYs Awards show.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the ESPYs to be held virtually, there weren’t any team awards handed out. While the ESPYs usually recognize extraordinary performances in the sports world, it shifted focus to honor those who showed service, perseverance, and courage in this time of need.

Instead of giving out awards such as Best Upset Win or Best NFL Player, new awards were created such as the Arthur Ashe Courage Award or the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award to honor civic or social impact outside of sports.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce broke the news on a video call with some of Kansas City’s most famous fans including Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle, David Koechner and Heidi Gardner.

The video montage honoring Reid showcased events throughout his career and ended with the Super Bowl victory in Miami this past season. Before the victory, Reid was the winningest head coach without a championship.

Mahomes, wide receiver Gehrig Dieter and former Chief Jeff Allen took to Twitter to celebrate and shout out Big Red.

Reid has spent 21 years as a head coach in the NFL, in Philidelphia and Kansas City. Before that, he was an assistant from 1992-1998. Big Red has 10 division titles to his name and two conference championships.

As of 2020, 10 of Reid's assistants have become head coaches while two have won the Super Bowl.

Reid’s career record is 207-128-1 in the regular season and 15-14 in the playoffs.