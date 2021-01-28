Eric Bieniemy Likely Without Head Coaching Job Again, Texans Expected To Hire David Cully

With the Houston Texans expected to hire Baltimore Ravens assistant coach David Cully, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator is once again on the outside looking in.

The Houston Texans are expected to hire Baltimore Ravens assistant coach David Cully as their next head coach according to the Houston Chronicle's John McClain.

With the Texans' hire, all head coaching vacancies have been filled in the NFL. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will be without a head coaching position.

Cully is the second minority head coaching hire and the first Black head coach to be hired this cycle.

The new Houston hire has ties to the Andy Reid coaching tree as well. Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco broke down Cully's ties to the Cheifs and Reid in a series of tweets after the reports trickled in on Twitter.

I don't know if David Culley will be a good head coach, maybe he will be, but I think it's undeniably funny that the Chiefs' WR coach from the year that had zero touchdown passes to WRs is getting a head coaching job.



That offensive staff is a monster, by the way. Doug Pederson, Matt Nagy, David Culley, Eric Bieniemy. You'd /think/ that group would produce four eventual NFL HCs.

Cully's full title with the Ravens was assistant head coach, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Prior to his time in Baltimore with fellow Reid coaching tree member John Harbaugh, he spent four seasons in Kansas City as an assistant head coach and wide receivers coach. He also worked on Reid's staff for the Philadelphia Eagles for more than a decade.

With the last vacancy filled, Bieniemy will likely return to the Chiefs for his fourth year as offensive coordinator.