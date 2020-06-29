Cam Newton signs with New England Patriots, Shakes up AFC

Well, this should be interesting.

Former MVP and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, making himself the likely short-term successor to Tom Brady.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that it's a "one-year, incentive-laden deal" for Newton, who immediately becomes the presumed starter in New England.

Interrupting an offseason of optimism for the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, the Patriots waited until July 28 and still signed arguably the best QB in the AFC East. Miami's Tua Tagovailoa is an unknown quantity with a very high ceiling, and Buffalo's Josh Allen and New York's Sam Darnold still have a lot to prove after some time in the league.

What does this mean from the Chiefs' perspective?

Well, the Patriots aren't dead yet. Even with everything that head coach/general manager/bonafide mastermind Bill Belichick could bring to the table, the Patriots felt toothless with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Even as Brady declined — and now, even as Newton has to prove himself again — a legitimate starting quarterback in New England totally changes the complexion of the AFC.

Now, instead of expecting a first-round pushover from the AFC East, the Patriots are, at the very least, capable of something much more legitimate. Newton is no lock to reach his MVP form again, but he has an infinitely better chance than Stidham or Hoyer.

Did the Patriots just leap the Chiefs (or even the Ravens) as favorites in the AFC? No, absolutely not. But are the Patriots better today, raising their ceiling much higher than it was yesterday? No doubt.

The AFC is still a story of two teams at the top. The Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens should hold their positions as the class of the conference. Now, the Patriots re-join a mess of contenders-but-not-favorites in a clear second tier. The Patriots, Bills, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers should all be in the hunt in 2020, but hardly scratching the Chiefs and Ravens' top billing.

Beyond Newton, the Patriots already had several holes in their expensive-but-mediocre roster, especially among the pass-catchers. Cam by no means fixes all of the Patriots' legitimate woes, but he answers the biggest question on the team.

Also, feel free to mark your calendars now: Chiefs vs. Patriots. Arrowhead Stadium. October 4. 3:25 PM CST on CBS.