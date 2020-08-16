The Kansas City Chiefs added a player to their roster on Sunday and lost another to a season-ending injury.

Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs claimed former San Francisco 49ers tight end Daniel Helm off of waivers, first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Helm played tight end at Duke through the 2018 season and was an undrafted free agent in 2019. He never played a regular-season snap with the 49ers and was released by the team on Saturday in a series of roster moves.

Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star noted that Chiefs tight end Deon Yelder hasn't practiced during any of the team's padded sessions, which began on Friday. Teope also said the Chiefs have been running offenses with just Travis Kelce, Nick Keizer and Ricky Seals-Jones at tight end.

As reported by Nick Jacobs of 41 Action News, Chiefs defensive back Alex Brown has been placed in injured reserve by the team after suffering a knee injury on Saturday. Brown confirmed that his injury was a torn ACL in an Instagram on Saturday, as posted by Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Taylor also noted that Brown played in the Chiefs' three postseason games in 2020.

Head coach Andy Reid confirmed Brown's injury Sunday morning in his opening statements during his post-practice press conference.

"Alex Brown tore his ACL yesterday, so obviously he didn’t practice," Reid said.

Jacobs also reported that the Chiefs signed wide Receiver Alexa Hifo, who had been with the team at the start of camp.

