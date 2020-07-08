Arrowhead Report
Chiefs Announce Ticketing Plan For 2020

Tucker D. Franklin

With the NFL season nearing and cases of COVID-19 increasing, the Kansas City Chiefs have announced a ticketing plan Wednesday that won't include season tickets for 2020.

According to a release sent out by the team, season ticket holders will automatically have their 2020 payment credited for the 2021 season since the club couldn’t fairly reseat all of their season ticket members.

Season ticket holders could also opt for a full refund instead of the 2021 credit.

In addition to the season ticket holders, all single-game tickets purchased through the primary market will be issued an automatic refund. Single-game parking passes purchased through the team will automatically be refunded as well.

The Chiefs plan to sell “reduced-capacity” single-game tickets once the final number of available seats is determined based on the guidance of the NFL, as well as local government officials and public health experts.

Season ticket holders who opt to have their 2020 funds as a credit for 2021 will be given first access to purchase single-game tickets in priority order, based on their tenure. Remaining single-game tickets will be offered to the public following the presale.

The release also explained the team will only sell tickets for the preseason and the first few games of the regular season. The guidance of local officials and public health experts will affect if tickets will be sold for future games.

If there is any change that increases capacity mid-season, the team will provide more opportunities to purchase single-game tickets.

Everything about the gameday experience – parking, tailgating, guest service, food and beverage, retail and stadium operations – is under evaluation for next season. 

