Chiefs' Barber Tests Positive For COVID-19 During Haircuts

How a barber's COVID-19 test results could have had a lot worse implications on the Super Bowl than they did.

Things reportedly could have been a lot worse for the Kansas City Chiefs when they placed guard Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on the COVID-19/Reserve list on Monday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, 20 members of the Chiefs, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, were waiting for a haircut on Sunday with a barber who tested positive for COVID-19.

Kilgore was in the chair when the barber's COVID-19 results came back as positive. Initial reports indicated that the barber was pulled in the middle of the haircut but it was later revealed that Kilgore told him to finish.

Kilgore poked fun at the initial report of the barber getting pulled mid-haircut and changed his profile picture on Twitter Wednesday to join in on the joke.

Both Kilgore and Robinson were deemed close contacts and have not tested positive for COVID-19. It was reported that both Kilgore and the barber were wearing masks at the time the test results came back, lowering the risk of transmission.

The pair has not practiced since being placed on the list earlier this week, but if they turn in five consecutive days worth of negative tests, they can be eligible to play in Super Bowl LV on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

No players from the Buccaneers or the Chiefs have tested positive for COVID-19 and the only players to be placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list have been Kilgore and Robinson.

