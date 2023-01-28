Chiefs vs. Bengals Player Prop Bets and Picks for Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

The Chiefs host the Bengals in the AFC Championship and our betting analyst is banking on Mahomes and Kelce to tear up the Bengals.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship for the second consecutive season. Kansas City boasts the league's best offense, averaging 29 point per game, 410 yards and a .45 point per play ratio, all of which rank No. 1 in the NFL. There are a lot of reasons for the Chiefs' offensive success but perhaps none more important than the incredible tandem of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists over 100 player props for the AFC Championship game and our betting analyst narrowed down the choices and revealed their best player prop picks below.

Here are some player prop bets to consider for the game:

Mahomes has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the league this season, and he once again led the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes. He should have no problem putting up big numbers against a Bengals defense that has struggled against the pass. Mahomes has the chance to join the likes of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Dan Marino, and Kurt Warner as the only players to lead the league in passing yards and touchdown passes and make the Super Bowl in the same season.

Kelce has been absolutely terrific in the playoffs, as he currently has the 3rd most touchdowns in NFL postseason history and has scored in four straight playoff games. He enters Sunday with 1,389 career postseason receiving yards, tied with Rob Gronkowski for the third-most in NFL history. With a score on Sunday, he can also tie Gronkowski (15 touchdown receptions) for the second-most career postseason touchdown receptions in NFL history.

